His habit of freezing every family occasion in his phone camera stoked his interest in photography. Hence, just after his school board exams, Rahul Saha signed up for a photography course at renowned lensman Atanu Paul’s Third Eye Institute.

“I learned different aspects of photography under Atanu Paul’s proper guidance and my interest further grew. I decided to become a professional photographer and got the full support of my guardians, who always encouraged my passion,” recalls Rahul.

Working with a Nikon 3500D, Rahul is always in search of a perfect frame and keeps a tab on anything new or unique. “I put more effort into finding a proper frame that lends a unique meaning to the picture before clicking. Before shooting with models I learn about the different dresses and their facial expressions. The models which I have chosen for the column are not professional but each of them possesses a different look and has unique expressions and attitudes which make for perfect frames,” adds Rahul, whose hobby is to develop his skills as a fashion photographer.

“I want to leave a hint of creativity in each photo that I click,” he adds.

Rahul Saha can be reached at +916290058397 or e-mailed at rahulsaha15102002@gmail.com Instagram: @rahulsphotography5

Aisha Prasad

Aisha Prasad | 26, height: 5 ft

A part-time model, Aisha loves both Western and ethnic outfits for her daily wear. “I love wearing jeans, trousers, tops, knee-length dresses in cotton, velvet and georgette. I love bright colours and my favourite ones are black and royal blue, besides pink and white,” says Aisha. For formal occasions, it is Bengali handloom saris and dhakai muslins for her paired with quarter sleeve blouses. “I don't like heavy makeup. It’s always a little eyeliner and mascara for me,” adds the part-time model.

Instagram: @aishagr96

Arpita Saha

Arpita Saha | 25 heights: 5 ft

Daily wear is a mixed bag of traditional and Western wear for this pretty young thing. “I love wearing salwar kameez a lot besides jeans, tops, dresses and skirts,” shares Arpita. Traditional gatherings call for wearing saris and salwar kameez with heavy embellishments. “I like wearing dhakai, silk and other Bengal handloom saris with three-quarter blouses and jewellery is usually a nice pair of heavy earrings. I keep my daily makeup very natural with only a hint of kajal and lipstick but for parties, I go all the way,” adds Arpita.

Instagram: @_s_o_h_a_a_g

Roshni Ghosh

Roshni Ghosh | 24, height: 5 ft 4 inches

A model and an aspiring actor, Roshni loves to wear mostly jeans and T-shirts, besides smart floral dresses during the summer. “I also like wearing palazzos, shorts, crop tops, tank tops and short skirts. Colours depend on my mood but black and white are my all-time favourites. During summer, I usually prefer bright tones, while pastels are for winter days. But cotton is my favourite fabric for all seasons,” she tells us. For family gatherings, she prefers linen or khadi saris with boat neck blouses and silver junk jewellery, smoky eyes and nude lips.

Instagram: @roshnighosh04

Alivia Bose

Alivia Bose | 18, height: 5 ft 4 inches

This young model loves high-street fashion and her wardrobe comprises jeans, tops, crop tops, baggy trousers, oversized tees, T-shirt dresses and bodycons. “I like experimental fashion and currently I am in love with the colours lilac and sage green. For occasions, I like wearing organza saris with deep-back, sleeveless blouses. Accessories mean nice chunky finger rings and dainty necklaces. I am not into heavy make-up. It’s only light lipsticks in shades of brown for me,” says Alivia.

Instagram: @k.nvm_