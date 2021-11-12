Special: Kolkata photographer Anindya Banerjee brings out the best looks from four city models

Ever since he was a little child, Anindya Banerjee loved clicking pictures. “I started clicking with a Nikon Cool pix and my love for photography just grew over time and refused to go despite a demanding job at an MNC as a service engineer. One day, a friend of mine took me to a shoot and there I saw all the big equipment used in a photoshoot. That simply reignited my passion and I decided to take it seriously. Though it’s hard to convince family, I learnt photography professionally while still doing my job,” shares Anindya who draws inspiration from the works of Manny Librodo and Steve McCurry.

“I also love Atul Kasbekar’s work and my teacher Rudra Mondal also played a huge role in enhancing my skills,” adds Anindya. “While clicking a picture, I pay a lot of attention to the composition of the frame, it’s the main key in my photography and I try to highlight the expressions in a models eye which is very important in a portrait. Also, proper angles, shutter speed and aperture put together go a long way to make the picture better,” says Anindya, who now uses a Canon 90D.

Ankita Mondal

Ankita Mondal | 21, height: 5 ft 3 inches

A student of law, Ankita aspires to be a model and loves wearing jeans, tops, kurtis, long and short dresses for daily wear. She loves the colours black, red and blue. “For family gatherings and occasions, I love to wear lehengas with cropped blouses or simple linen, handloom or pure silk saris. I like both neckpieces and earrings, especially big jhumkas. Make-up depends upon the attire and occasions call for party makeup looks,” shares the upcoming model.

Instagram: @ami _danpite

Puja Mete

Puja Mete | 22, height: 5 ft 4 inches

A full-time time model, Puja is pursuing a fashion design course and loves to keep her fashion comfortable and casual. She likes wearing jeans and tops, tracksuits, ganjee tops, hot pants and her preferred colour is blue. “I love wearing cotton, khadi and silk saris with sleeveless blouses for occasions with oxidised silver jewellery, especially bangles and earrings with a matte finish look in muted colours,” she shares with us.

Instagram: @dossi_meye

Chandrika Debarshi Nandi

Chandrika Debarshi Nandi | 28, height 5 ft 4 inches

A government employee, Chandrika loves modelling during her free time and wears mainly western casuals like jeans, tops, skirts, shorts, mid-length dresses, crop tops and palazzos. Her favourite colour is blue and she loves chiffon and cotton. “For family gatherings, I love wearing simple lehengas with cropped tops and for weddings; it has to be a heavy lehenga with elaborate work matched with pure Indian ethnic jewellery. For daily wear, I like contemporary jewellery in oxidised boho-chic styles. Regular makeup is always natural and matte but parties call for a dolled-up glamourous look with highlighted eyes,” she enthuses.

Instagram: @dizzlingchandrika

Shmriti Ganguly

Shmriti Ganguly | 19, height: 5 ft 5 inches

A first-year college student, Shmriti loves to model during her free time and loves keeping her style simple. For everyday wear, it’s always jeans, tops, shorts, crop tops, short dresses, skirts and palazzos and her favourite colours are black, red and white. “For occasions, I like wearing silk saris in solid colours with sleeveless or full-sleeve blouses and gorgeous flowy kurtis with minimal gold pendants and soft, nude make-up comprising kajal, lipstick and a little base,” she tells us.

Instagram: @shmriti_ganguly