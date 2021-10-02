If you are 40 and still single, this could be the event for you!

Moving beyond dating apps and interactions behind digital walls, here’s a chance for singles over 40 to build a real bond by meeting and greeting people face to face. Abrar Basith, owner of a fin-tech enterprise and a father of two, felt that dating apps serve little purpose. Thus came about The Mixers, a platform for singles of different sections to explore new relationships and build new bonds with like-minded people. Curated by Ignited Experiences, the event management firm is run by Basith, Dhruv Seth and Pooja Visvanath.

Following the success of three mixer events within two months -– in August and September-– the group is back, this time with the theme Ignite Connexions. The event is meant for ‘singletons’ aged above 40 years who are looking for genuine chemistry and good quality relationships.

“The pandemic has definitely created a demand for a forum which allows for pressure-free social interaction. In this event, we try to bring people together and facilitate interactions through interesting ice-breaking sessions,” says Basith, who also believes that people are ‘jaded’ with dating apps. “During a survey conducted at our previous mixers in August and September, we found that 94 per cent were bored of dating apps. Therefore, we felt that we had to go back to old-fashioned ways of meeting people,” adds Basith.

According to Ashwini Jaisim, one of the organisers of the event, there is a void and lack of scope in building real relationships for singles over 40. “The divorce rate among those above 40 is high. As a divorcee myself, I know how hard it is to meet people and begin a new chapter when you are shouldering big responsibilities, both financially and socially. Moreover, nobody has time to set you up. This event will surely voice the concerns of singles and maybe help find the right partner,” says Jaisim, who quit her corporate job to curate networking events.

The ice-breaking sessions include dare cube, corporate jargons, dancing, and ‘shoot your shots’.

According to the organisers, the participants were chosen based on ‘personal networks’, who were then given a questionnaire comprising queries related to likes and dislikes, tastes and preferences, traits and skills, among others. “Upon receiving the responses, we filtered out like-minded applicants and then zeroed- in on the ones who qualify to the top 40 list,” says Jaisim.

The event is taking place on October 3 at Cantan, Lavelle Road between 4pm to 7pm.

For more details, check out @themixer.blr on Instagram.