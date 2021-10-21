Colourful lotuses are all the rage in Kerala, we find out why?

KOCHI: Colourful lotus flowers have become a rage among gardeners in Kerala. Ranging from pink to yellow, lotuses in different hues have found their way into the terrace gardens of the people. With unique varieties of lotus tubers sourced from other states and countries costing anywhere from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 apiece, lotus farming is finding several takers in the state.

Nurse-turned-lotus farmer, Eldhos Raju, a native of Piravom in Kochi, claims he is probably one of the first to take up lotus farming in the state. “When I started six years ago, lotus farming wasn’t much popular. When I returned after working for 10 years as a male nurse in Qatar, I became engaged in gardening. Later I got fascinated with growing lotus on my rooftop in flowerpots and plastic bowls. It was during the first lockdown that I started posting the pictures on my Facebook page and was surprised to get calls from even the northern states,” says Eldhos.

Eldhos later created a blog called ‘Raj Florals’ and started selling many lotus varieties. From one of his friends in Pune, Eldhos learned more about different types of lotus flowers and their tubers and the ways to procure them. What started as a small hobby then turned into a successful business. The lotus farmer now sells more than 90 varieties of flowers and its tubers which are in great demand among customers across the country.

Varieties such as almond sunshine, bullseye, lady bingle, yellow peony, lady binglei, amiry camelia, white puff, green apple, pink cloud are in much demand among his customers. Eldhos also got an opportunity to send his collections of amiry camelia to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Through lotus farming, Eldhos earns a monthly income of Rs 20,000.

Prasanth Pai, a lawyer based in Sreevaraham in Thiruvananthapuram, sells close to 34 varieties of lotus flowers and its tubers. “I started lotus farming on the rooftop during the pandemic. I began collecting lotus varieties from West Bengal and started selling them. I sell seedless varieties through my online store ‘Buds & Petals’ ranging from Rs 350 to Rs 5,000,” says Prasanth.