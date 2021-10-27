Diwali 2021: Looking at dry fruits hampers for gifting? These five brands could help you decide

This Diwali, we look at some of the brands that are offering the finest quality of dry fruits

Isn't Diwali incomplete without a basket of dry fruits? Not only are they a perfect snacking option, but also make for an ideal gift. This Diwali, we look at some of the brands that are offering the finest quality of dry fruits, as it is or in various flavours, to indulge in healthy snacking:



1. Drive You Nutss



Drive You Nutss, a new age dry fruit brand with the legacy of Kandhar Traders, one of the most known families in the wholesale tradition of dry fruit, has over 40 products, sourced from across the world. While their Mamra almonds are sourced from Iran, dates are sourced from Jordan and Pine Nuts from Afghanistan. For Diwali, they have collaborated with RAD Living, a luxury candle brand known for its exquisite fragrances. One of their hampers called Diwali Party Set consists of two 250gm of nuts (customisable) and four candles representing the 4 suits of cards. Price: INR 950 onwards, Availability: driveyounutss.com

2. Nutty Gritties





Nutty Gritties offers more than 20 different hampers curated with an assortment of flavoured nuts, berries, dried fruit, dates, and trail mixes to enhance the festivity. Every gift hamper is packed in a handcrafted box that includes two candles and a card to lighten up your loved one’s Diwali. Price: INR 450 onwards. Availability: nuttygritties.com

3. Go Nuts





Go Nuts offers jars of premium quality dried fruit, nuts, and seeds, which are healthy and delicious at the same time, packaged in sustainable glass jars. For Diwali, they have curated a set of gift hampers that promises to offer a sensorial experience for the flavour palate, satiating sweet as well as salty cravings. Some of their products include Sea Salt Caramel Almonds, Salted Roasted Pistachios, Thai Sweet Chilly Cashews, Oregano Cashews, Smoked Almonds and Nuts Over Seeds. Price: INR 795 onwards, Availability: gonuts.in

5. Zama Organics



A Mumbai-based organic food startup, Zama Organics works directly with farmers and artisans in India to provide high-quality food products that are organically and sustainably grown. For Diwali, they have curated festive hampers that help promote good health, be it a special in-house immunity latte blend or a variety of nuts & seeds. The Dry Fruit Diwali Hamper features Thai Trail Mix Nuts, Cashews, Hazelnuts, Almonds, Raisins, Walnuts and Mix Seeds. Price: INR 2500. Availability: zamaorganics.com

5. Nourish Organics





Nourish Organics, a homegrown clean food company, promises to offer sustainable, organic food featuring multi-grain breakfast cereals, nutrient-dense cookies, on-the-go snacks, seed and nut combinations and superfoods-based health bars. For Diwali, they have curated a variety of hampers like The Nutty Sequence Pack and The Diwali Trail Pack. One can even customise their hampers by choosing from a range of healthy bars, muesli, seeds and cookies. Price: INR 880 onwards, Availability: nourishorganics.in