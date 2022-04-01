Paloma about town: Stand up paddling, a masterclass with Vikas Khanna and bachata fun!

Food, music, dance and a little bit of adventure meant it was a busy, busy week. With a dizzying number of events to tell you about, I’ll be going for the ‘quick recap’ format. Here goes. I started off my week at Courtyard by Marriott for a Chef’s Table with new-head-Chef-on-the-block, Naresh Vadlam. Originally from Hyderabad with extensive training in Italian and Mediterranean cuisine, this meant that we were excited about the evening ahead. As per usual, as each dish was presented, every phone was out taking pictures, before we finally got to have a taste. My favourites were the Chicken Roulade, Nalli Nihari and the Chef’s special Hyderabadi Biryani. The foodie trail continued at Phoenix MarketCity where celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna conducted his masterclass to an adoring audience. Crowds of people hanging on to his every word, many studiously taking notes, others recording every second. It was a sight that had to be seen to be believed.

Vikas Khanna masterclass at Phoenix MarketCity

Paloma & chef Naresh at Courtyard by Marriott





Meanwhile at Spaces, Besant Nagar, a mixed audience had gathered for a musical evening by German Band JISR//Brücke. The crowd was as diverse as the musical styles that JISR performed, right from the German Consul General, Director of Alliance Française, ardent Jazz connoisseur Raju Rajamani, hardcore music fans, music practitioners, music students, families with children, and even some who came to the beach that evening. Next on the list was a Bachata party at Thirsty Crow, where dance enthusiasts gathered to both learn and practice the increasingly popular Latin American Dance style. At The Leather Bar at The Park, In Mood featuring Shai Flai alongside homegrown talent Satty Music was underway. Rising music star and flourishing DJ Shai’s unique soundscape has a sizeable fan following across the country and Chennai’s music enthusiasts were excited for her set.

Shalu & Rajbi at Thirsty Crow

At the Stand Up Paddle tourney

And on the adventure front, this week saw the finale to the National Stand Up Paddle Championship hosted by The Alampara Surf Turf under the aegis of the Surfing Federation of India. The event saw participation from all over the country with a strong presence of women participating in the sprint races. In the city, the Duchess Club and BOB Cycling presented the Family Car Treasure Hunt, a feel-good, car rally-meets-scavenger hunt that included all family members, even the furry ones.