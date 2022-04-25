Fluttering through corridors of change

If you have been a citizen of Delhi for long, you will know that amid the concrete jungle that makes up the Capital, there are small pockets of green spaces. These spaces are host to a number of native flora and fauna. However, these pockets and their insect biodiversity survive separately due to the concrete clusters that fall in between them. “We have been monitoring butterflies around Delhi since 2017 and came to the conclusion that the green areas around Delhi such as Asola or Southern Ridge, already have butterflies. However, the butterfly population in the urban centres are dwindling.,” explains Sohail Madan, centre manager of Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), Asola Wildlife Sanctuary. Keeping this in mind, BNHS has therefore been introducing butterfly corridors in urban clusters around Delhi-NCR.

Conscious spaces

Students from the Govt.

Co-ed School, RK Puram

creating a butterfly habitat

The project—started in 2018 and is in collaboration with the citizens of Delhi—has successfully introduced 71 butterfly corridors in areas such as Shanti Niketan Resident Welfare Association Park, Government Co-ed School, RK Puram, etc. “These habitats are simple to create. The main thing that one requires is host plants on which the adult female butterflies lay their eggs. To build a habitat, the first and foremost need is a diversity of such host plants. The more species of host plants you add, the more species of butterflies you will be inviting for your habitat,” shares Madan. Along with the host plants they have also been adding rotten fruits, cow dung, and mud—all of which butterflies use to acquire minerals.

Butterflies are a major part of the food ecosystem. Madan explains that of 100 butterfly eggs, there is a possibility only two will survive while the others are eaten. Similarly, caterpillars are also extremely protein-rich food for various animals—monkeys, spiders, wasps, or birds. “One of the reasons there is fall in the population of house sparrows in Delhi is also because of the dwindling population of butterflies. Caterpillars are a major food source for a growing chick so if the butterfly population diminishes, it is obvious that to raise their chicks, the birds will move to spaces that have more butterflies,” explains Madan.

Creating green warriors

Sohail Madan, BNHS

As a citizen-initiative drive, these corridors are located at schools, RWA areas, as well as in home gardens. Madan shares that this initiative is also a way of making green citizens. Citing the example of Anita Yadav, an English teacher from Government Co-ed Senior Secondary School, RK Puram, he shares, “She used the habitat to inform her students of nature conservation. When you start a project like this, these intangible benefits to it is what I like most about this.”

Of the green custodians there is also Anil Kapur from Mandakini Enclave who took the initiative to create a habitat at his colony’s RWA Park in August, 2020. Kapur mentions, “The other residents have also become interested in the insects since the habitat was created. The experience of seeing so many butterflies in the colony is beautiful and seeing others interested in them makes me happier.”