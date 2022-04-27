Kolkata diners unite on Stop World Food Wastage Day with Re-Serve campaign

It’s Stop World Food Wastage Day today and the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) Kolkata chapter launched the campaign Re-Serve to reduce food wastage in the country. Several Kolkata diners have joined hands to lend support to this movement.

According to data shared by NRAI, a New Delhi-based organisation representing the voice of the Food and Beverage Industry and the interests of more than 5,00,000+ restaurants pan India since 1982, 68 million tonnes of food is wasted in our country every year and as much as 40 per cent of the food on our plates goes to waste. A staggering 40 per cent is certainly a cause of serious concern in a country where the Global Hunger Index (GHI) in 2021 stood at 101 out of the 116 countries.

Aditya Ladsaria, Chapter head of NRAI (Kolkata) and co-founder of Chai Break emphasises, “We believe that the combined effort of our 200+ member restaurants and thousands of patrons, will bring about a change in the way we dine-out and use resources.” Pitching in, Pooja Baid, the owner of cafe Piccadilly Square who is part of NRAI Kolkata chapter feels strongly about the cause. She says, “It doesn’t take much effort to save food from being dumped in the bin. Consumers can either take it home and consume it later or give it to the needy. We want to create awareness for this and there will be continuous effort from our end.”

While Sagar Daryani, co-founder, Wow Momo feels that ‘a small effort will go a long way in bridging the gap between haves and have-nots’, Pratap Daryani owner of Oasis Restaurant calls it criminal to waste food. Further, Asif Ahmed of Sanjha Chulha pledges to educate his patrons to reduce food wastage.

The task might be a Herculean one but collective efforts have made every impossible task possible and with Kolkata diners ready to take the challenge head on, we can expect food wastage to reduce.