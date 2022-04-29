Hola Hyderabad: Girl power all the way!

FICCI FLO’s event Policing, Politics, and Playing with Dr Kiran Bedi has truly left a lasting impact on the audience. She imparted key management lessons based on her term as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, which can be implemented by all professionals. It was quite an energetic afternoon where Dr Kiran Bedi exchanged views and thoughts amongst an audience of more than 100 people.

Dr Bedi is one of the most iconic women India has seen and she took the audience through her experiences and spoke about various topics like empowerment, trustability, accountability, recognition, and appreciation.

People at the new Air Live

Not many know that Hyderabad is one of the best cities in India if you’re a night owl. Recently, Air Live opened up yet another door for all the party animals in town. Yes, this one’s huge, spread over 12,500 sq ft with eclectic interiors. It can easily accommodate larger groups and has a VIP deck too. We thoroughly enjoyed our time there with a live band playing some fantastic Bollywood numbers and a round of drinks. They serve global cuisine and my favourite is their wood-fired pizzas. So guys, a new place to check out, eh? Archie Verma and Ananya Simlai Later in the week we headed for the birthday celebration of Archie Verma who sure knows how to throw a party! She called in her girl gang at a hotel on a breezy evening. Floral décor, the lip-smacking spread of food, and music made sure to get all the señoritas in high spirits which was followed by cake cutting in the presence of her family. In attendance were Bina Mehta, Geet Gupta, Meenu Soni and other socialites of the city.

And that’s about it for now. Hope to bring the details of more fun events soon, until then ciao!

