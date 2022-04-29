Special: Kolkata photographer Abhi Paul trains his lenses on four city models

When Abhi Paul got his first Nokia camera phone in 2010 as a gift from his father, he started experimenting and clicking pictures with it. "It was then that I realised I have a knack for photography. Later on, my mother gifted me a Sony CyberShot when I was in Class 12 and that further stoked my interest and love for clicking pictures. I initially started off with street and travel photography and used to take random pictures to experiment with my camera. Since then the shutterbug in me never stopped, ultimately leading me to wedding and fashion photography," recalls the 26-year-old lensman.

The best part was, unlike many others, Abhi never faced opposition from his family when he decided to choose photography as a full-time profession. In fact, with supportive parents by his side, Abhi enrolled on a professional course with celebrated photographer Sanat Ghosh. "But I mostly learnt the nuances and tricks through trial and error," adds the young shutterbug, who currently uses a Sony Alpha7 Mark iii.

Abhi loves highlighting his creative side in by concentrating on lighting and exploring different shooting angles. When he works with models, he loves to project their facial expressions and body movements.

Among the models whose pictures Abhi has submitted for this column, he finds Riya Ghosh very hard working and friendly. "Dipika has a great height and sharp facial features and Debjani knows exactly how to pose according to the scene requirement. Subhamita Banerjee has long years of experience behind her and her facial expressions and unique long curly hair add to her glam quotient," tells Abhi, who loves to travel solo and read storybooks when not clicking pictures.

Abhi Paul can be reached at 7605894069 or abhipaul1904@gmail.com Instagram:@paul_photography_ official

Going by popular demand, Picture Perfect is now a fortnightly column, celebrating the beauty of the human form, captured by the lens of the beholder. Photographers are welcome to send in their work to indulge-kolkata@ newindianexpress.com or call Sharmistha Ghosal on 98309-48078.

Dimple Acharya

Dimple Acharya | 26, height: 5 ft 5 inches

A full-time model, Dimple wants to excel as a model further. For daily wear, the leggy lass prefers Western attires like jeans, tee, hot pants and dresses, but jumpsuits are her absolute all-time favourite. "My favourite colour is white and my choice of fabric depends upon the outfit I am wearing. For traditional wear, I prefer to wear Indo-Western kurtis and love accessorising the looks with cocktail rings and sleek neck-hugging chains that are in fashion currently. Makeup has to be nude and I love highlighting my lips in nude shades of brown and pink," tells the pretty young thing.

Instagram: @dimple.acharya1

Debjani Das

Debjani Das | 22, height: 5 ft 8 inches

A full-time model, Debjani loves Western silhouettes especially flowy outfits like dresses with flowy cuts, flared jeans, oversized tops, shirts and tees in bright colours. "I love black a lot and love all kinds of fabrics. For traditional wear, I prefer a simple and sober sari with a sleeveless blouse and like accessorising the look with lots of finger rings and heavy funky bangles in any material. Makeup should always be nude with a little kohl in my eyes," tells the confident model.

Instagram: @dejaaquinn

Dipika Singh

Dipika Singh | 23, height: 5 ft 7 inches

A full-time model, Dipika loves comfortable and colourful garments that are cool and chic. "I like the stylish boho look, like proper denim with sneakers and light coloured tops. I love boots with colourful one-piece attires. I don't restrict myself to limited colours," tells the lanky model. Formal occasions for Dipika mean an opportunity to wear silk saris with stylish blouses, either sleeveless and backless or backs with different interesting details."I love earrings and bold kajal and nude lip look. I love strong eye makeup and I love experimenting with looks," she adds

Instagram: @dipika_singh_

Riya Ghosh

Riya Ghosh | 24, height: 5 ft 6 inches

A full-time model, Riya loves to keep her looks simple and comfortable. “Mostly I love joggers and palazzos and boyfriend t-shirts and jeans and I love wearing cotton outfits. My favourite colours include blue, white and black,” tells the beautiful model.

When it comes to traditional wear, she loves handloom weaves or dhakai saris and pairs them with full-sleeved boat-neck and high-neck blouses. “I like chunky earrings and nude makeup. For formal dos, I prefer applying only a MAC Studio fix and a nude lipstick,” tells Riya.

Instagram: @miss_riyaghosh