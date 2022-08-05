Paloma about town: Chess fever, bermudas and a spa session

The city has been enveloped by black and white madness with the event of the week being the 44th Chess Olympiad, taking place in namma Chennai. From images of fabulous art to funny pictures with the mascot ‘Thambi’ to countless ‘reels’ of a chequered Napier bridge, our social media timelines seem to reflect both a love for the game and a sense of pride. Of course, the theme trickled into other events, with everyone wanting either a piece of the action or to pay tribute to the immense talent gathered in one place. Celebrations were in full swing mid-week at ‘The Famous Bermuda party’ at Radisson Blu Mahabs with all of the players from 187 countries toasting to a fabulous tournament. May the best man (or woman) win!

Rehane at the Chapter One pop-up held at The Folly

L to R: Aru, Shweta, Aanchal, Shiksha, Paloma, Shilpa, Shruthi, Punam, Lakshmi, Nisha, Shilpa, Mehndi & Trishla at Zique salon



My week was a little less hectic, plans-wise, and instead of rushing around from one event to the next I got to have a spa day with the girls, an afternoon hosted by Zique Salon and Spa, RK Salai. There’s nothing a good massage can’t solve, and the same was proven yet again. And then (I guess I spoke too soon) whatever ‘zen’ I had accumulated from my spa visit threatened to vanish before my eyes as I did my first ever ‘Mom and baby’ shoot. Wrangling a one-year-old into pretty poses is no easy task, but thankfully expert photographer Nancy Bindal saved the day. Look out for these pics coming soon on Instagram.

Vyshali at Purple Chameleon



On the party front, Purple Chameleon presented a fashion night Karun’s getaway an evening by Karun Raman. With the theme Urban Resort, we were once again put in ‘vacay’ mode, with beachy drinks and loads of resort wear. It was great to see loads of women entrepreneurs letting their hair down and having a blast, not to mention the ladies behind the bar who also did a great job serving up cocktails. As always everyone gravitated to the tropical-meets-neon backdrop for their pictures. Many of the same faces were seen at the Chapter One pop-up at The Folly later in the week. And it looks like the summer vacation has no defined start and end date with everyone continuing to buy things for their travel wardrobe. When asked about this, someone promptly replied “Hey it’s summer in the US!”