Raksha Bandhan 2022: Four rakhi gifts that will make your sister smile every day of the week

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner and that means millions of siblings across India and the Indian diaspora community across the world are set to celebrate their unique bond of sibling love. But choosing a rakhi gift can be tricky or overwhelming if you consider the maze of options in the market today. But as always, Indulge has got you covered.

Here are four thoughtful gifts that are bound to come in handy for the everyday:

Vegan Handbags

These elegant designer vegan handbags by Eume's new collection are perfect for today’s fashion-forward woman. The bags are sleek and display a flawless blend of high fashion aesthetics and bold hues. The bags are monogrammed with Dragonfly motifs and embellished with the Eume logo, which represents metamorphosis and happiness. INR 2,899- INR 7,999.

Coffee?

This limited edition hamper from Rage Coffee includes a 50 gms Irish Hazelnut flavoured instant coffee jar, Rage Coffee’s Premium Matte Finish Frother + Virat Kohli's Signature Mug + 4 Cork Coasters with Quirky Coffee Quotes. They are produced via the small-batch roast technique, thereby having no bitterness in taste alongside zero acidity. These all-purpose grinds are handcrafted to perfection with velvety cafe-like smoothness. All products are also gluten-free with no added sugar and vegan-friendly. They are made from 100% Arabica beans and offer a perfect caffeine kick to anyone. INR 1,149.

Hair we go!

Let Rakhi and rejuvenation go hand in hand with this exquisite Aqua Halo Scalp Rejuvenating shampoo from Azafran. Laced with the power of sunflower and coconut oil, this organic gem will cleanse our scalp and nourish our roots to provide hair that is healthy from the outside as well as inside. INR 495.