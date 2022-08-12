Special: Kolkata photographer Srimoyee Paul trains her lenses on four city models

Right from childhood, Srimoyee Paul always had a fascination for arts, especially visual art. Having two professional artists at home (her parents), exposed her to different forms of visual art. "When I was in the first year of my college, I had my first camera, as a birthday gift from my father. When I first held my mobile phone, after my board exams, I started taking random pictures with the mobile camera. It was then that I realised my love and interest in photography. After that, my journey started, and from just a person passionate about photography, I turned into a professional," she recalls.

It took a while for Srimoyee before she could convince her family that she wanted to choose photography as her profession. "They initially wanted me to nurture it as a passion, and a hobby and thought that the photography industry wouldn't be the best choice of profession, especially for a woman. But in due course of time seeing my work and love for it, they came around," adds Srimoyee, who learned photography from the International Institute of Photography Kolkata (IIPK) for a year.

While clicking pictures, Srimoyee looks for the different forms of human lifestyle, and emotions and mainly highlights the story she wants to portray via the image. "If I am shooting models, I generally look out for the individual personality, physical feature, mostly eyes and smile, and then portray the energy, attitude and glamour of the subject," she says.

For the pictures that she submitted for this column, Srimoyee's main challenge was to discover the plus points in the four models since none of them has a modelling background and had little exposure to professional modelling.

"I just want to do better with time, practice and dedication. I want to travel and create some extraordinary art," tells the shutterbug who now uses a Canon 80D for her work.

Srimoyee Paul can be reached at 9163657411 or ruchiramajumdarpaul@gm ail.com Instagram:@Srimoyee_Sky_ Capture

Going by popular demand, Picture Perfect is now a fortnightly column, celebrating the beauty of the human form, captured by the lens of the beholder. Photographers are welcome to send in their work to indulge-kolkata@ newindianexpress.com or call Sharmistha Ghosal on 98309-48078.

Tania Bera

Tania Bera | 24, height: 5 ft 4 inches

A multimedia consultant, and a classical dancer, Tania loves wearing both ethnic and Western outfits when it comes to casual wear. "I like wearing all kinds of clothes, especially in shades of blue, be it jeans, tops, t-shirts, palazzos or kurtis. At times, I also like wearing one-piece dresses," she tells us. For weddings or other formal occasions it's always a sari for her, be it a classy dhakai or a handloom one and she likes pairing the same with bespoke designer blouses, both sleeveless and glass sleeves. Ï love all kinds of accessories and makeup for me is always light with eyeliner and mascara in place," she adds.

Instagram: @pri._.tha

Poulami Mishra

Poulami Mishra | 26, height: 5 ft 5 inches

An IT professional, Poulami loves modelling during her free time. "I love wearing jeans, tops, shirts and trousers or shirts besides ethnic wear like kurtis. I also wear a lot of Indo-western outfits like palazzo with short kurti, and dresses in pastel shades of coral pink besides white and black," says Poulami. For traditional wear, she also wears customised lehengas apart from comfortable handloom and chiffon saris. "I like pairing saris with nice and quirky crop tops or designer blouses. Accessories depend upon the occasion I am dressing up for and along with silver oxidised jewellery I wear a lot of what I make. Makeup is always natural with light shadow on wing-lined eyes," she adds.

Instagram: @poulamimishra

Rimzim Sinha Dasgupta

Rimzim Sinha Dasgupta | 30, height: 4 ft 11 inches

A full-time professional painter, Rimzim loves anything Western including jeans, tops and midis for casual wear. "I love anything comfortable and my favourite colours include black, white, yellow and red. I like anything in cotton. For formal occasions, I like flaunting a nice tussar, handloom or geecha sari with unique designer blouses. I also like sleeveless and deep-back options. I rarely wear accessories but for saris, they have to be diamond solitaires. For other outfits, I prefer handcrafted bijouterie. Makeup for me means light base, a little kohl and lips in nude brown," she adds.

Instagram: @rimzimsinha

Sudeshna Banerjee

Sudeshna Banerjee | 24, height: 5 ft 4 inches

A postgraduate student, Sudeshna loves modelling at leisure. Ï like Indo-Western dresses more, like kurti, jeans palazzos, dresses, especially, long flowy maxi dresses in dark colours like maroon, black and dark green. Cotton is my all-time favourite fabric besides silk," she says. For parties, she loves wearing lightweight dark colour saris like chiffon and georgette. "I love sleeveless and backless blouses and oxidised silver earrings and bangles. Makeup is all about light and nude shades with a hint of brown on the lips," she adds.

Instagram: @ sudeshnapukubanerjee