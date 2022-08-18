Wiggles’ new dog food range EveryDawg promises right nutrition for your four-legged friend

One of India’s fastest-growing pet care brands, Wiggles announces the expansion of its food category with the launch of EveryDawg.

Touted to be a tasty and nutritious dry food for dogs that is free of sugar and gluten, it is suited for all dog breeds. Available in three variants, Mother and Puppy, Puppies and Adult Dogs, they are carefully crafted to meet the daily nutrition needs of dogs depending on their life stage.

EveryDawg Mother and Puppy for gestating and lactating mother dogs consists of colostrum, milk thistle, red raspberry leaves, hemp powder, rosemary, wheat germ oil, and yucca extract. The formulation helps in improving milk production, supports the mother’s health, and builds strong immunity and growth for newborns. EveryDawg Puppy contains the right ingredients like hemp powder, fish oil, flaxseed, rosemary, papaya, pumpkin, black pepper, cumin and carom seeds, and yucca extract in the right proportions that provide the right benefits and growth-inducing nourishment. It supports the development of puppies, helps in healthy digestion, shiny coat, strong immunity and optimum growth. EveryDawg for Active Adults is yet to be launched but is rich in nutrition and contains super foods like rosemary, barley grass, hemp powder and yucca extract that helps support strong joints, healthy digestion, and a better immune system besides a shiny fur and coat.

Anushka Iyer, Founder and CEO, Wiggles, says, “Each product launched is a step forward toward our larger vision and goal of building a pet care brand that is proud to be Made in India while helping us cement our leadership position. Indian pet parents are used to feeding their pets home-cooked food like roti, milk and biscuits which don’t provide complete and balanced nutrition, leaving them deficient in essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, prebiotics and overall caloric intake.”

She also confirms that EveryDawg by Wiggles is formulated to have the right nutrition profile at an affordable price point. All three variants follow the AAFCO nutrient guidelines for dogs, which means that each package contains the right amount of protein, fats and energy for all ages. “As a daily food option for dogs, we are sure that pet parents will see value in this new offering. We will continue to introduce products that help us inch towards becoming trusted partners in pet parenting across India and the globe.”

The Mother and Puppy variant is priced at Rs. 50 for 100 grams and Rs. 469 for 1 kg, the Puppies variant costs Rs. 40 for 100 grams and Rs. 369 for 1 kg, the yet-to-be-launched Adult variant costs Rs. 35 for 100 grams and Rs. 329 for 1 kg.

Available online.