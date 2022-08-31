Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati and Ekta Kapoor share their thoughts on women empowerment 

Anurag Kashyap-directed latest sci-fi thriller’s leading actors Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati along with producer and queen of television Ekta Kapoor engaged in an illuminating talk show on women empowerment at The Lalit Great Eastern. Organised by the International Chamber of Business and Industry, the one-hour discussion started with Ekta breaking the glass ceiling as a producer and ruling primetime television to Taapsee’s choice of films that have mostly been women-centric and Pavial’s journey in the industry so far and his camaraderie with Taapsee.

“Initially, people wouldn’t take me seriously if I was not accompanied by my father. Body of work is bigger than pedigree,” avers Ekta, who is always ready for change.

Also read: 'Dobaaraa' review: Only works when it’s having fun

Pavial who has worked with Taapsee in Thappad before Dobaara talked about his struggle, a factor that connects him more with his co-star. He says, “We both have had our own share of struggles and that is why we understand each other better. Twelve years since I came to Mumbai from Delhi, I never sat idle. I have been a casting assistant, and I have been into editing and writing short films and more. It took me twelve years to reach where I am today.”

Wearing a printed dress in a bright shade, the Shabaash Mithu actor who has acted in films with strong female protagonists – Naam Shabana, Rashmi Rocket, and Pink to name a few, talked about how she doesn’t care about getting stereotyped. “I was not offered the kind of role where I could be a fancy heroine. I had to elbow and make my own space in the industry, a space which is not replaceable conveniently. If I am getting streotyped for playing such powerful characters, then I am happy about it,” says Taapsee who believes Anurag Kashyap is the biggest feminist.