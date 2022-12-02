Hola Hyderabad: Golfing around

This week, the city was in a different mood altogether. From skincare experts and golf tournaments to interaction with city-based make-up maestros, Hyderabad was happening and how!

Essthetiks, a well-known skincare clinic in Hyderabad celebrated its fourth year anniversary with its patrons. Skincare specialists and partners, Dr Godavari and Dr Aqib have built a strong base with their trustworthy services and expertise and celebrating the occasion were social media influencers Hana, Deepthi, Sneha, Neha Bagga, Divya and others over Hi-tea.

International hotels in Hyderabad recently hosted The Marriott Bonvoy Golf Tournament 2022. Gracing the event with his presence and participation was Arjuna Award winner and ace golfer Shiv Kapur, as a Marriott Bonvoy ambassador. The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, Le Meridien Hyderabad and Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad from Gachibowli were joined by Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre, Courtyard by Marriott at Tank Bund Road, and Sheraton Hyderabad at the Boulder Hills Golf Course. The tournament had over 92 players play an 18-hole game. The day was interspersed with delicious bites and light refreshments from Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels’ food stations and Segway bikes travelling across the course, and numerous novelty on-course competitions. This was followed by trophy distribution in the evening at The Westin Lawns with distinctive gourmet stations showcased by all the participating hotels. The tournament was also played by Gaurav Singh - Market Vice President, South & East India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Marriott International, an avid golfer himself.

Eternelle Aesthetics, a premium aesthetic studio held a talk especially curated for bridal make-up artists from the city. Dr Deepthi Devarakonda (plastic surgeon at Eternelle) explained the significance of glowing skin for brides, grooms and their families. Along with Deepthi, Dr Suvidha Reddy (dermatologist) and Dr Maalvika Apasani (aesthetic gynaecologist) welcomed well-known make-up artists in the city – Samaira Wallani, Sandy, along with Jaylicious, Sonali, Kritika Sachdeva. It was a close session curated by influencer Malliha Fatima who was seen along with a few other bloggers.

