Paloma about town: Music, shopping and getting out those Christmas decorations!

We’re officially in the last month of 2022 which means we’re all broadly divided into two groups. Those that have put up their Christmas trees and those that haven’t. I guess I’m somewhere in the middle, having pulled out all my decorations and paraphernalia, but nothing is actually ‘up’ yet. Hopefully next week’s report will be about how amazing my house looks. Fingers crossed. People are already talking about their plans and outfits for NYE and made use of the recent Black Friday sales to sort out the latter.

Runjhun & Paloma at Palladium





At Palladium, the ladies had gathered over the weekend for high tea and some fabulous discounts, and they were all set to make the most of it. “Our favourite brands (Coach, Kate Spade, Michael Kors and Tumi) are calling our names” said one lady with a smile, “so how could we say no?” Can’t argue with that one. The retail therapy came with a side of pampering — some nail art, live music by Blues Conscience, a tarot card reader and a mentalist as well. We also loved the 360 degree photo booth, where some major ‘Insta worthy’ twirling and posing unfolded. Barely anyone left empty handed, with most of the ladies going for the cross-body bags and fun luggage options.

Govind & Varsha at the launch of The Park Chennai's new Dim Sum & Sushi Bar

Ranina on stage at the Kommune sundowner





The weekend also saw a mix of food and music, starting off with a sundowner at Kommune Bar and Kitchen featuring Sam Vishal and DJ Black. Guests enjoyed the mix of live music and chill hits, the perfect accompaniment to the food. Next up for the foodies was Chef Suresh Pillai take over at Hyatt Regency Chennai, where the masterchef had crafted a ‘Nirvana’ feast showcasing authentic Kerala Cuisine. No surprises that there were loads of takers, many of whom are the chef’s fans, following him closely on social media. The menu featured the classics as well as a few interesting modern twists. Of course, loads of photo taking ensued, both of the food, and the man of the moment. The final stop was at The Park Chennai for the launch of the Dim Sum & Sushi Bar at Six ‘O’ One. With everyone wanting ‘lighter’ and healthier dining options, both items have reached star-like popularity status. Guests found themselves spoilt for choice as an array of beautiful food presented itself, along with Japanese-inspired drinks. Most went the ‘try a little bit of everything’ route, and left with big smiles.