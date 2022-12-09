Special: Kolkata photographer Rahul Ray trains his lenses on four city models

Creativity runs in the family of young fashion photographer Rahul Ray. "My dad started his career as a photojournalist, and my mom is a professional music trainer. Since both my parents pursued unconventional professions, they always nurtured my creative side. As a young teenager, I used to secretly take my dad’s camera to click pictures of the sunset and fleeting clouds from our terrace. Since then I imagined myself doing it professionally someday," reminisces Rahul.

Rahul's father was his first teacher who taught him to hold a camera and how to set the white balance and determine photographic subjects. "Family support takes you a long way. My mom is very supportive and so is my sister, who always encourages me to dream big and work hard," he adds.

To get seasoned in photography, Rahul took formal training from Light & Shadow Photography Institute but the hands-on training from a very young age helped him immensely too. I had access to most of the camera and lighting equipment at home. "Any creative job constantly evolves and changes with time, so learning is a constant and never-ending process. I pick up new lessons from every project I work on," tells Rahul who first used a Nikon COOLPIX series camera and now uses a Sony A7IV.

While clicking a picture, Rahul factors in colour, composition, timing, framing techniques and the rule of thirds among other things to get the perfect image. "But ultimately it all comes down to capturing emotions right. It’s often said that a picture is worth a thousand words because it holds the power to convey the most complex of ideas with the right combination of light and colour. As a pictographic storyteller, I always try to determine the subject, establish the story it conveys, check if the lighting supports the mood, and let it take its own course. Sometimes the best outcomes are the most unanticipated ones," he observes.

While clicking models, several factors come into consideration and based on the emotion he wants to showcase, Rahul decides how the piece of clothing, props, lighting, body posture, and facial expression should be used. I also keep my audience in mind. For instance, the features of editorial photography would be completely different from fashion photography," he explains.

Talking of the models whose pictures he has submitted for this column, Rahul feels they are all incredibly camera-friendly and highly expressive people.

As a photographer, Rahul wants to understand the pictorial language better and sets himself daily goals to that end. "Each day should be a new journey for me, a new challenge, and a new learning. I also believe in constantly outdoing myself and that’s how I adapt to change and learn new photography techniques and explore new gadgets," says Rahul who loves to travel and play soccer at leisure.

Rahul Ray can be reached at 9051277691 or ray05rahul@gmail.com / Instagram:@imrahulray

Aditi Sinha

Aditi Sinha | 32, height: 5 ft 4 inches

A professional model for over 12 years now, Aditi loves Western casuals like jeans and tops, long dresses and shorts for daily wear. "I love everything in Western casuals that's comfortable and I like wearing cotton. My favourite colours include white, black, red and yellow. For festive occasions like pujas, I go for saris and lehengas. I like my saris in solid colours in cotton, linen and even chiffon and love pairing them with backless and sleeveless blouses," she says. Accessories mean nice jhumkas in oxidised silver and lots of glass bangles and a bindi, eyeliner and retro lipstick are a must to give her ethnic ensembles a fashionable lift.

Instagram: @beingaditi_sinha

Preeti Sarkar

Preeti Sarkar | 22, height: 5 ft 4 inches

A professional model and a fashion entrepreneur, Preeti loves wearing one-piece short dresses and goes mostly for multi-layered sartorial options. "I always love a coordinated pop of colours in my ensembles and go for cotton. Right now I am really drooling over Fuschia a lot," she says.

For gatherings, Preeti wears mostly lehengas with heavy thread embroidery and accessorises her looks with a lot of junk jewellery like heavy chokers. Makeup comprises winged eyes and glossy lips in shades of brown.

Instagram: @prettysheis.official

Duti Saha

Duti Saha | 20, height: 5 ft 5 inches

A college student, who loves modelling, Duti loves crop tops and jeans, long and short dresses, shorts and ethnic wear like kurtis for everyday wear. "I like the colours black and beige and I prefer fabrics like georgette and linen. For social dos I always prefer saris, mostly plain traditional ones like dhakai and silk with designer sleeveless blouses. I like big earrings in kundan and at times oxidised silver and cocktail rings. Makeup always means minimally natural looks with lips in dark shades of brown, maroon and deep purple," says Duti.

Instagram: @dutisaha11

Dipanjana Saha

Dipanjana Saha | 18, height: 5 ft 5 inches

A college student and a part-time model, Dipanjana loves casual and formal wear. "I casual tees and jeans, palazzos and dresses but prefer the formal look with shirts and pleated pants in black and white," says the young girl.

Partial to cotton and soft satin, Dipanjana loves wearing classic saris like silk, dhakai or handloom with sleeveless and backless blouses for festivities and weddings. "I love to pair them with chunky earrings in oxidised silver and wear simple make-up with well-arched brows and smoky eyes," she says.

Instagram: @___dipanjana___