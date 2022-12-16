Hola Hyderabad: Food and frolic

We are only a few days away from 2023. Unbelievable, how this year is coming to a close so fast! Nevertheless, events in Hyderabad are in full swing. With a lineup of endless activities including store launches, newly opened restaurants, weddings and birthdays, Hyderabadis have gotten a much-deserved respite from their tight schedules after work. This week’s calendar is chock-a-block with joyous occasions, and first, we bring to you a grand celebration of designer Anju Jain’s eponymous label, Just Like That. At sundowner, her family and friends were seen letting their hair enjoy jazz music. Manisha Kapoor, Ananya Simlai, and Ashu Gauri were seen at the event, among other guests.

Next up we introduce you to some extravagant culinary treats in the city. For one, Le Méridien Hyderabad has recently launched its uber-chic rooftop bar and grill. An epicurean dining address in Kondapur, it offers its diners a plethora of authentic Indian grills in awe-inspiring rooftop settings. Furthermore, Jasper presents a picturesque backdrop of bewitching views of the city’s vibrant skyline in a bird’s eye view, with its private-themed décor interior, bringing in a sense of balance and harmony. The drinks menu at Jasper vows to serve you the most delicious signature, old-fashioned, sparkling cocktails, and mocktails, along with non-alcoholic and aerated beverages. Food enthusiasts like Faridah Lakhani, Pooja and Mithun Khaitan were seen alongside Hari Mohan Dangayach, chairman of the Dangayach group, and Vaibhav Sagar, general manager at Le Meridien.

That’s not all! Japanese brand Onitsuka Tiger opened its doors in Hyderabad recently. The launch was a star-studded affair that saw actress Rashmika Mandanna inaugurate the store, and others celebrities and the Swish set of Hyderabad in attendance. Present at the event were Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary IT; Gareth Owens, Consul General UK; Mr Yelmaan and Mrs Aslehan Okan, Consul general and First Lady, Turkey, actor Vishu Reddy, stylist Shravya Varma and Ashwin Mawle, Sandy Makeup artist, Srija and Kalyan Gunda, Vivek Khurana, model Abhimanika, Richa Singh, Deepa Gupta and Sabiha Ali. The launch was hosted by Sofiya Events over wine and cheese.



Christmas is just around the corner and Hyderabad is all set to celebrate it with pomp. The Westin Mindspace hosted a tree lighting ceremony which was inaugurated by Amitabh Rai, Cluster General Manager of The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace and Hyderabad market, Marriott international. Twenty children from Ayush Nilayam NGO were invited to be a part of the event as the International School of Hyderabad’s choir delighted everyone, singing melodious carols.

Last but not the least, Rajthali, a restaurant known for serving authentic Rajasthani and Gujarati cuisine opened another outlet at Hyderguda, recently. Mayor Gadwal Vijaylakshmi was invited as the guest of honour for the day. Both food and lifestyle Influencers among other guests were seen going ga-ga over the typical North Indian spread which has more than 20 items. Influencers like Vijaya Tupurani, Namrata Sadhvani, Vishal Baldev and others were spotted relishing the delicacies.

With that, we sign off, for now, hoping to catch up on a lot more happenings around the city.

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha.

(The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of the Telangana Artist’s Association.)