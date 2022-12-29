Ferns N Petals’ founder Vikaas Gutgutia talks about revolutionising the flower and gifting market in India

Ferns N Petals has become one of the first things that pop in our minds when we find ourselves looking for last minute gifting solutions that will be delivered at the doorstep. Even if you are away from your loved one but wish to make their day special, Ferns N Petals has always been there to convey it across for almost the past three decades. As they are rebranding themselves to FnP, we speak to the visionary Vikaas Gutugutia who revolutionised the flower and gifting market with his brainchild. He shares with us the ways in which he wishes to further expand FnP in the coming year. The brand already has a sturdy presence in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Singapore.

What made you start Ferns N Petals?

It has been about thirty years since I started Ferns N Petals from Delhi because I felt that the city didn't have a flourishing flower market at that point. I come from a family of established flower sellers in Kolkata, hence the urge of aggravating the business creatively was always there within me. My breakthrough moment after establishing Ferns N Petals came when I ventured into the wedding market which is a lucrative field for florists.

What other verticals have you included under Ferns N Petals now?

When I started 27 years back weddings were not a business industry at that point. There were very simple, next door simple florists, and organisers and I realised there is an opportunity to bring in other aspects into my business. I started off expanding through tents, air conditioned hangers which eventually grew into banquets and so on. I also started curating gifts alongside flower bouquets as a part of the gifting solution which can be delivered pan India in less than one day. This is when it struck me that cakes too are extremely important for every occasion and as a part of the gifts, so we started selling cakes. Initially it was only through our vendors but now we have our own retail brand named FnP Cakes for the past 5 years.

Take us through you rebranding exercise

From Ferns and Petals we are rebranding to FnP. While Ferns N Petals essentially sell flowers, FnP is an all-encompassing gifting and wedding solution that also includes flowers. FnP is also a younger, smarter and fresher take on Ferns N Petals that wishes to expand to other countries in the near future. At the moment we have thousands of gifting options beyond flowers that can be delivered to any part of the country within one day, and is monitored through clear cut SoPs from the moment of its production to its delivery. Our focus at the moment is to take FnP to extraordinary heights with premium gifting products by early next year.