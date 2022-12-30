Hola Hyderabad: Let there be light!

Season's Greetings! Harbouring the spirit of Yuletide and melodies, let us begin with the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. Held last week at the city’s Marriott Hotel, it was a magical evening affair where a special X’mas tree was set up using glass bottles to promote sustainability – reuse, reduce and recycle. It was a joy-filled event with winter wonderland décor, Santa’s entry, live music, Christmas carols, a festive menu, and Christmas theme delicacies. It was graced by the city's elite influencers, socialites and hotel team and guests who enjoyed the free-flowing drinks and toasted champagne to celebrate the festive season.

Next up, we had nutritionist and trainer, Harshit Kaur, throwing a birthday bash for husband Harpreet Singh that saw party lovers having a gala time on the dance floor. With DJ playing some coolest techno and Bollywood tracks, everyone got groovy on a rather quiet and breezy evening. Reema Arora, Shaheen Daredia and Trushna Tibrewal were some of the attendees at the birthday bash.

We also witnessed the grand launch of Borabay Salon at Sheraton. It was inaugurated by actress Namarata Shirodkar, IAS Jayesh Ranjan and fashion designer, Divya Reddy. Borabay is the brainchild of USA return Dr Anu Karjela, who has over 20 years of experience in the medical world. An ardent observer of cosmetic treatments encouraged around the globe, she aims to introduce the best salon experience in the Indian market through her new venture. Many socialites, women entrepreneurs and bloggers attended the session.

But, how do we achieve the inner peace leading us to happiness, the buried treasure of our soul, the greatest divine birthright – a wealth beyond the dream of kings? For that, Hyderabadis were a part of another wonderful event – a free public talk on How to be Happy Always hosted by Ananda Sangha Kriya from the city’s wellness classes, Yoga Meditation Group. The speakers for the event were the co-spiritual director of Ananda Sangha India, Nayaswami Dhyana and her companion, Nayaswami Shankara who have decades of experience in preaching the teachings of Indian monk Paramhansa Yogananda. As the beacon lights of Ananda Sangha India – part of a global spiritual movement that emphasises the “fellowship of divine joy” – they promise to bring to us in palpable, practical ways Yogananda’s vision of how we can achieve true happiness that can enhance every aspect of our lives.

That was about the happenings this year. See you all in 2023! Here's wishing you all a fantastic year ahead!

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha.

(The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of the Telangana Artist’s Association.)