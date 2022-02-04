Beauty special: These five new skincare products are worth a try this winter

Luxe skin

Lilaa Organic Skincare, a plant-based clean beauty label has come up with a new range of meditative skincare rituals. And the Kashmiri Saffron-Turmeric Brightening Hydrator is just apt for dry and shrivelled skin. Infused with the goodness of natural vegan ingredients like saffron, pistachio and turmeric oil and honey, this luxe moisturiser is rich in antioxidants and claims to rejuvenate the skin, fade blemishes and scars and hydrate the skin.

Rs 4,500 for 50g. On lilaaorganicskincare.com

Berry Bang mask

Mask up

Handcrafted homegrown brand ENN Beauty's age-defying Berry Bang Face Mask is a great way to resuscitate your tired and dehydrated skin after a long day at work. Rich in berries, this pack nurtures the skin intensely and increases blood circulation for a glowing complexion. If applied twice a week, it even claims to give your collagen a boost besides tackling dullness. Worth a try, we feel, given the affordable price.

Rs 650. On ennbeauty.com

Blue Nectar's Kumkumadi Tailam

Serum spiel

Ayurvedic label Blue Nectar's recently launched Kumkumadi Tailam Face serum promises to be a potent blend when it comes to dull and neglected skin. Traditionally known as a miraculous elixir, kumkumadi tailam is a natural facial oil that offers a complete skincare solution and is valued for its antiseptic, antibacterial and disinfectant properties. Besides the serum, this contemporary Ayurvedic brand has also launched Kumkumadi Scrub and Kumkumadi Cream to complete the range.

Rs 1,495. On bluenectar.co.in

Amrutam's Kayakey Body Oil

Oil about skin

Cruelty-free, Ayurvedic label Amrutam's new winter range has a whole bunch of potent lotions and oils and their Kayakey Body Oil is a value-for-money all-purpose oil that you may try this winter. With a herbal blend of sesame, olive, Jatamansi, and almond oils it protects your skin against UV radiation damage and soothes the burning sensation of the skin, while de-tanning it.

Price - 299/- On amrutam.co.in

Kiwi and Coconut Sunscreen

Sun story

Taking a cue from superfoods, MyGLAMM has come up with their cool Superfoods Thai Range that plans to offer a holistic skin and hair care solution at affordable price points. And we loved their Superfoods Kiwi and Coconut Sunscreen, a broad-spectrum (SPF 30 PA+++), lightweight and non-greasy sunscreen lotion that’s loaded with the goodness of kiwi and coconut extracts. This paraben-free sunscreen also promises to help restore skin’s elasticity and prevent premature ageing. Quite a deal!

Rs 499. On myglamm.com