Walk for a noble cause: Join Gita Balakrishnan on her barefoot journey from Kolkata to Delhi

Set out to join architect Gita Balakrishnan’s on-foot journey from Kolkata to Delhi for a noble cause this Sunday. Mark the beginning of the Walk for Arcause campaign by joining them at Victoria Memorial, North Gate on February 13 at 7:30 am. The walk has been organised to raise awareness on the requirement of good designs and the role architects play in building a better nation. Fret not about COVID concerns as the event is limited to 50 attendees to keep up with the protocols. If you fail to be physically present, join them virtually through their Facebook live @GitaSarmaBalakrishnan and Instagram @coa_social

For Updates: @walkforarcause