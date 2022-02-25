 Special: Kolkata photographer Angshuman Chatterjee trains his lenses on four city models

Angshuman Chatterjee was always passionate about photography and taking impressive photos that tell a story has been an integral part of his life since his teens. "I was very young when I first interacted with a camera and made my mom my subject. I have not stopped since then. I took up professional photography in 2016 and all I want now is to excel in fashion photography," says the 24-year-old Chatterjee.

Fortunately, Cahtterejee has got all kinds of support from his family when he decided to pursue photography as a full-time career. In fact, it was his father who bought him his first camera, a Nikon D 5200.

Later he took up a full-time course in photojournalism at Calcutta University and it was his mentor, Arghya Chatterjee, who taught him the nuances of holding a camera.

When Chatterjee clicks any picture, he always keeps in mind the entire mood of the shoot, the natural beauty of the frame and the expressions of the models. "When we shoot with models it's very important to understand their moods and attitude. Also one has to quickly catch which features or expressions flaunt them the most," he tells.

Among these four models whose pictures he has submitted for this column, he finds each of them very hardworking. "They know how to achieve their dreams and their expression are too good," adds Angshuman, who now uses a Nikon Z6 for all his shoots.

"I want to hone my skills further by learning to assess and organize the composition of the photographs and better my skills by taking pictures with minimal retakes," signs off the shutterbug who loves to sing and travel whenever he gets some spare time.

official Angshuman can be reached at 9007396621 or angshumanchatterjeeofficial@ gm ail.com Instagram:@angshumanchatterjeeofficial

Going by popular demand, Picture Perfect is now a fortnightly column, celebrating the beauty of the human form, captured by the lens of the beholder. Photographers are welcome to send in their work to indulge-kolkata@ newindianexpress.com or call Sharmistha Ghosal on 98309-48078. Damayanti Giri

Damayanti Giri | 24, height: 5 ft 7 inches A full-time model by profession, Damayanti prefers loose and baggy outfits for her daily wear. "I always want to let my skin breathe as much as possible and my favourite colours include black, white, navy blue, grey and purple. I like to wear natural fabrics that are breathable like khadi, cotton and silk," tells the leggy lass. When it comes to occasions, she loves wearing simple saris with a lot of accessories. "Handloom saris are my favourite. Apart from that Dhakai saris also make for great traditional looks. I like to pair my saris with sleeveless, full sleeve and turtle neck blouses that go with my style. I feel earrings are the best accessories for a complete statement look besides neckpieces or bangles. I like simple and natural makeup," she tells us. Instagram: @ giri_damayanti

Hiya Mukherjee