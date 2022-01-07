Kolkata photographer Koushik Sen trains his lenses on four city models

Fashion photographer Koushik Sen believes that everyone has dreams, wishes and goals and sooner or later, they get closer and closer to accomplishing them. “I have a dream that has become a goal over the past couple of years. I believe, in most cases, reaching a goal means accepting challenges in order to follow the dreams. My dream was and is still to become a great photographer and with each passing day, it has transformed into an ambition. I do not want to be famous but I want to be good enough to have the opportunity to click pictures the way I would like to. Also, I want to show people a different point of view and help them find a new world in a single photo. Being a photographer is the only way to capture and freeze priceless moments,” tells the young photographer.

Sen started off with portrait photography, capturing moments and emotions, and the positive reactions to his work gave him more satisfaction than pursuing nature photography. “I knew my future lies in fashion photography since I love interating with people,” says Koushik, who has learnt photography professionally.

When Koushik clicks picture he always makes sure that there is a perfect lighting against the object that he aims at highlighting the most.

Sen has found his passion in fashion photography and loves exploring new styles and blends them with the traditional culture. “I am eager to find and show people through my photographs and these models, whose pictures i have submitted for this column, I found all of them hardworking and their confident eyes speak-out loud about their passion,” tells Sen, who started clicking with Canon 600D and now uses Nikon D750.

Sen loves keeping up with times by learning everything new that’s happening in photography, lights and software skills and loves watching premier League games, travelling in mountains, playing football and cricket with his friends, when he is not working.

Koushik can be reached at 9674268961 or koushiksen10@gmail.com Instagram:@koushik_sez

Moitry Sarkar

Moitry Sarkar | 30, height: 5 ft 3 inches

A full-time model, Moitry loves casual outfits such as jeans, tops, t-shirts and cocktail dresses. He favourite colours comprise grey, white and black and she likes wearing cotton outfits. “For traditional occasions, it has to be a sari, especially handlooms with sleeveless blouses. I like big earrings in silver and oxidized. Makeup has to be nude and light with lips in shades of light pink.

Instagram: @missdecember

Payel Tarafdar

Payel Tarafdar | 25, height: 5 ft 7 inches

A model and actor, Payel prefers the classic white shirt, blue denim combo when it comes to casual wear besides long and short dresses in black and white. For occasions, both Pujas and formal gatherings, she likes to flaunt a sari in chiffon or georgette with sleeveless or full-sleeve blouses. “I like to wear minimal jewellery such as dainty earrings or bracelets and when it comes to makeup, I like keeping the same very light and natural with nude lips and highlighted chicksw in shades of pink,” tells the young model.

Instagram: @payel_tarafdar

Poulami Mondal

Poulami Mondal | 23, height: 5 ft 6 inches

Into full-time modelling and acting, Poulami loves western casual outfits for daily wear and likes wearing jean tops, croptops, overalls, jumpsuits and cotton dresses. “My favourite colours include black, white and blue. For formal occasions, it’s always a sari and I love wearing linen, cotton or silk saris depending on occasion and the season. I prefer them in solid colours with sleeveless, deep-neck blouses and accessorise the entire look with chunky earrings. I keep the makeup extremely subtle with highlighted eyes nude lips in shades of beige,” tells the pretty young thing.

Instagram: @poulamicmondal

Sonali Roy

Sonali Roy | 40, height: 5 ft 4 inches

A corporate by profession, Sonali loves modelling and wants to pursue it with all seriousness. “The demand for plus-size models is going up and I am very happy to be appreciated for my job as a model,” tells the spunky Roy. For daily wear, Sonali absolutely loves wearing pants and tops since she is touring most of the time. But on times when she is not, she also loves wearing short dresses in cotton and lycra, jumpsuits and even hot pants. “For formal occasions, it’s always a sari in red, navy blue or any dark shade. I like wearing different types of earrings and watches and for makeup I like keeping it simple and love wearing lip shades in nude brown or pink colours,” she tells us

Instagram: @sonali_plussizemodel



