Kudumbashree Mission’s ‘restaurant-on-wheels’ named Pink Cafes to expand to other cities

When the pandemic forced the food industry to come up with innovative ideas to stay afloat, Kudumbashree Mission came up with Pink Cafe, a restaurant-on-wheels concept to help its entrepreneurs in financial crisis.

Now, given the success of the Kudumbashree Pink Cafes launched last year, the mission is gearing up to launch them in more districts.

Pink Cafes serve indigenous cuisine, including steamed food and snacks, at affordable rates. It was initially launched in November 2020 in the capital city. Pink Cafes are currently functional at East Fort and Thampanoor and have receptance from the public.

The restaurant was opened by transforming the old KSRTC buses. “It has been more than a year since we started the restaurant and the response has been overwhelming. Along with indigenous cuisine, other vegetarian, non-vegetarian are also being prepared and served through the café. Although we provide everything from breakfast to dinner, there is a rush during the lunch hours,” said Subha K, one of the entrepreneurs at the Pink Cafe in Thampanoor.

She added that the restaurant has been a boon to them, as they have been able to make good sales and overcome the crisis created by the pandemic.

According to Kudumbashree officials, the entrepreneurs involved with the café were able to make sales to the tune of Rs 22,000 daily before the second wave.

The buses were provided by the KSRTC at a fixed rate and Kudumbashree converted them into restaurants. Kudumbashree managed the interior design and other basic amenities. Each Pink Cafe is managed by a team of seven.

In addition to two Pink Cafes functioning in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, Kudumbashree Mission has started Pink Cafes in Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode, and Kollam districts. They are planning further expansion soon.