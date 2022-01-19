Bengaluru civil head constable swings away major golf stereotype

It's a weekday morning and we're at Bangalore University where Suresh Kumar is practising golf. While this may be a common sight at golf clubs, the difference here is that Kumar, a civil head constable, has had to face many challenges to make his dream of playing the sport come true.

If you think playing golf and serving as a 'head constable' was easy, Kumar begs to differ. Even as he gears up to participate in a golf tournament scheduled in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in February - all going well - Kumar says, "I find it hard to meet my expenses. I play only twice a month paying Rs 1,000 each time. Although my monthly salary is Rs 50,000, most of my expenditure goes into repaying debts, maintenance, with hardly any money left for golf."

Losing his father and wife over a period of time, Kumar had to contend with personal challenges too. "It is a rarity to see an officer of my level pursuing an expensive game like golf. I started playing in 2019. It was my friend Japan Nagaraj who persuaded me to take up the sport," says Kumar (47), who was also a state-level volleyball player and shuttler.

Although golf comes with its high expenses, Kumar has had to make-do with make-shift equipment. "I have participated in multiple state-level tournaments in different cities, including Kodagu, Mysuru, Mangaluru, and I always take a bus or train to reach the place. I do range practising at Bangalore University early in the morning. I cannot afford to train with a coach or at golf courses. I refer to the videos of famous golfers like Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Rory Mcllroy and practice," says Kumar, who wraps up his work by 6 pm and later spends two hours studying economics at home.

Kumar’s ultimate purpose is to make a statement that even the 'downtrodden' can rise to play an expensive sport like golf. "It is definitely not easy to play golf with limited resources. But that does not mean it is impossible. If you put your mind to it, you can do anything," says Kumar, who has completed his MA in Economics from Bangalore University and is awaiting his exam results.

Tournament Table