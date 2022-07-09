The 'Bag' packers: On an expedition to unlock creativity

Travel can benefit you in more ways than one—it helps you relax, unwind, and also gain inspiration for work. Case in point: It is known that famous Dutch artist, Vincent van Gogh, travelled to various landmarks and cities in Europe. This eventually translated into his artistic works that are believed to be highly evocative, comprising a strong sense of movement.

Reena Lath, co-founder and director of the contemporary art gallery, Akar Prakar Gallery in Defence Colony agrees with van Gogh’s point of view. Over the years, her excursions and expeditions have been an attempt to explore the world of art deeper. In this interview with The Morning Standard Lath (52) talks about the impact travel has had on her understanding of art. Excerpts…

On her first travel memory

It was to Shillong, Meghalaya. I was a child and we went on a flight. In those days, there were limited flights. It was unthinkable to take a flight, which is why it was really special and memorable.

Lath in Rishikesh

On her favourite memory

For my 50th birthday, I went to Rishikesh and stayed at the Ananda Spa for three nights and four days. It was quite a magical experience—I felt like a queen. I indulged in Yoga, walked around the Ganges, and really got to unwind. It was after the first wave of the lockdown, and so, was special since I hadn’t travelled for a lot of time and it felt liberating. It was like a celebration of life. Also, my trip I took to Manhattan, New York. That was memorable too.

On places that have helped her understand Indian art

My visit to Benaras and Ajanta and Ellora caves were really impactful to understand the history of Indian art. The ride up to the caves in Ajanta Ellora is such a quaint ride. It was very green, very foresty, when I went. The caves just fit into the mountains. Hindu poet Jayadeva’s Gita Govinda [a work composed by the 12th-Century poet] has talked about the caves. For me, a visit there was like a visit to the kingdom of gods. You are going to a place that existed over 2,000 years ago. We found it so difficult to reach in a bus, imagine how they would have built that. The paintings are larger-than-life and absolutely magnificent.It is unimaginable.

On places that someone interested in art must definitely visit

Paris. The best museums are there. I first visited in 2010 to meet Indian painter, SH Raza sahab. The museums and the place; they’re both really inspirational. It is an experience in itself. I remember when I first walked in Musée Guimet [the museum has one of the largest collections of Asian art outside of Asia]. All the sculptures there remind you that the culture you come from is so rich. Every museum hosts miniatures and sculptures from our country. I also remember when I went to see the Mona Lisa for the first time, I saw it and I was like ‘Oh, this is so small’ (laughs). The Mona Lisa [at the Louvre Museum] is iconic; it is larger than life for us. The Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam, too… it is exotic.

On the must-haves in her luggage

A jacket and a thin shawl, for sure. To ensure you travel safely, one must carry documents—both papers and soft copies—and medicines. With these two things in your hand, you can reach anywhere safely.

On her next trip

I plan on attending the Documenta fifteen [the 15th edition of documenta, a contemporary art exhibition, will take place in Kassel, Germany in June] as well as Venice.