Special: Kolkata photographer Surjendu Sen trains his lenses on four city models

Despite a lack of support from his family, Krush Fashion World's fashion photographer Surjendu Sen, who had developed a deep sense of interest and love for photography since the age of 3, initially started taking photographs with his smartphone camera, "I enjoyed capturing nature through the lens. Then one of my friends bought a DSLR and he wanted me to click his pictures with the camera. That's how my journey began as a photographer.

Though he never had any professional training, Surjendu eagerly learnt everything on the job and from his seniors in the profession, who have been extremely helpful.

The things he likes to highlight in a particular frame depend on the subject he is working on and when it's fashion, there are no specific or particular features that fascinate him. According to Surjendu, the models whose pictures he has submitted for the column are all extremely committed to their work.

"Photography is both my professional and my passion. All I ever wanted to be is a good lensman and I now wish to make a unique mark in the world of fashion photography," tells Surjendu, who uses a Canon 5D Mark III & Sony A7 Mark III.

Surjendu Sen can be reached at 8240334200 or surjendusen16@gmail.com Instagram:@sen_surjendu

Rimpa Bhakta

Rimpa Bhakta | 24, height 5 ft 7 inches

An aspiring model, Rimpa likes to keep it comfortable and casual. "I rarely wear denim but I love hotpants, crop tops, jumpsuits, long and short skirts, palazzos, dresses, mostly in cotton and I love anything in black," tells Rimpa. For more formal occasions, she loves going the sari way with sleeveless, deep-back blouses. . Not much of an accessories person, Rimpa likes complementing the look only with chunky earrings and light makeup.

Instagram: @rimpabhakta

Aakangsha Dutta

Aakangsha Datta | 24, height: 5 ft 2 inches

A director and choreographer, Aakangsha loves to do modelling duirng free hours and always settles for loose tees, denims and shorts when it comes to casual wear. "I also like dresses in all sizes and shapes and my favourite colours are red and black. I love wearing a lot of silk and satin since they lend a good silhouette," tells the spunky girl. For traditional wear, Aakangsha loves saris, especially light silks with very ornate, gorgeous and eyecatching blouses in vibrant colours. "I like sequinned numbers which are high-neck and full-sleeve. My accessories have to be statement pieces in silver and I also love Afghani numbers for their coloured glasses. Makeup has to be nude since that gives a person a very strong sense of individuality.

Instagram: @aakangshadatta

Papri Mitra

Papri Mitra | 21, height: 5ft 2 inches

A final year student of journalism, Papri loves modelling during free time. "I like wearing Western casuals such as denim, one-piece dresses, jumpsuits, palazzos, tops, shirts, crop tops and sky blue is my favourite colour," she tells us. For family gatherings and pujas, saris are her choice of attire, particularly the handloom ones and she pairs them with sleeveless, deep back blouses and oxidised chunky earrings and bangles. "Makeup has to be light with nude lips. But at times I don't mind wearing a bright shade," she adds.

Instagram: @paprimitra

Shreemoye Dey

Shreemoye Dey | 25, height: 5 ft 3 inches

A full-time model and an aspiring actor, Shreemoye loves to keep it casually stylish and likes to wear Western casuals like trousers and loose t-shirts, crop tops and long and short dresses. "My favourite colour is orange and I Iove to wear anything in cotton. For traditional and formal occasions, saris are my first choice and I prefer them in cotton, linen or silk and handloom. I either like a full sleeve blouse or a choli cut and among accessories I love wearing chunky oxidised earrings. Makeup has to be natural with nude shades of pink on lips.

Instagram: @shree_dey