The dichotomy in this fashion designer's idea of travel

While in conversation with Pawan Sachdeva, we instantly recognise a dichotomy in his idea of travel. On the one hand, the 48-year-old fashion designer enjoys the sartorial drama that he witnesses on the streets of fashion capitals such as Milan and New York, but on the other hand he also wants to be cocooned in nature. What links these two ideas is his need to be in the lap of luxury. “I love to stay in the best resorts and hotels while travelling—and getting pampered. I enjoy luxury travel.”

In this interview with The Morning Standard, the Shanti Niketan resident gives us an understanding of how travel helps him rejuvenate, his favourite destinations, and more. Excerpts...

On the kind of traveller he is...

I love to travel to places where I can witness fashion on the streets—what people are wearing, how they are dressed up, etc. Honestly, that is what attracts me the most. Usually, when I travel in summers, I go to places where I know I will get to see a lot of fashion on the streets. I love to go to Italy, especially Milan. Then, there is Barcelona, Spain. Even London is one of my favourite places to visit (and go shopping in), and then there is New York [NY]. These are four destinations [Italy, NY, and London are fashion capitals] that I regularly travel to... mostly for awareness.

Another aspect that I am particular about when I am travelling is about being close to nature. When I do not travel for work, I stick to places that are quiet, away from the hustle and bustle, with fewer people. Such places give me happiness. I like to be close to the sea, and travel where there are beaches. In Spain, I travel to Barcelona, Marín (beach), and even Madrid.

Adventurous or not...

I am adventurous but I do not try being adventurous during international travels. I usually stick to places that I am familiar with. Also, since I am strictly vegetarian, there are too many food restrictions while travelling.

Recommendations for other travel enthusiasts...

Everybody has their own personal choices when it comes to travel. For instance, some people like to visit places with a vibrant party scene such as Amsterdam. There are others who might prefer busy places that are bustling with activity—such as Dublin. So, it depends on personal preferences. I like places where I can enjoy quality me-time and also spend time in nature. So, my idea of travel often revolves around rejuvenating myself and getting back to that zone after relaxing and de-stressing, etc. In this way, I am sorted for the next one year. I prefer going to quiet places where I can relax and pamper myself. So, I recommend places in the outskirts of cities such as Vermont and San Francisco, both in the USA. California has some beautiful, quiet places.

On your travel bucket list...

I have just come back from a holiday so I do not intend to travel anytime soon. However, sometime around Christmas, I have plans to explore Indonesia, especially Bali. From a fashion perspective, there is a lot of scope in the markets there. I have heard that people love to spend [on fashion] there, and buy what is trending. Even the local designers are great in Indonesia.

Apart from this, there are amazing spas and resorts in Bali. I would love to go there and pamper myself.