Delhi's 'Little Things Studio' finding beauty in both old and new

A look at the latest trans-seasonal offering by Shahpur Jat-based label, Little Things Studio, and you will instantly discern that designer Ankita Srivastava has taken a cue from the 70s and 80s—her favourite fashion decades. But that is not all. The inspiration for this retro-meets-contemporary collection—she has introduced hand-spun, hand-woven Khadi, indigenous organic Kala cotton, fabrics from rose petal and orange peel fibres etc.,—is personal.

“The doodles I made during COVID were converted into prints because my brain could not bear the weight of complicated shapes. The tile pattern reminds me of my grandmother, and how she created art for spiritual practises at home,” Srivastava says. In this interview, she talks about the collection ‘Lost and Found’—one will not miss an impressive detail in the lookbook, which mostly has plus-size models (“I want people of varied body types to feel all silhouettes are meant for them”)—etc. Excerpts…

Are you moving beyond the seasonal fashion approach?

As a designer, I have incorporated more sustainable practices at every step over the years. The idea of excessive consumption and running with the ideologies of fast fashion never made sense to me. I have literally launched one collection per year, and it has not served me too well financially as there is too much competition. However, even though brands have collections every three months, it is not something I wish to follow. Creating a trans-seasonal collection was crucial; it allows consumers to style the same garment in multiple ways for different seasons. The silhouettes are classic, with details to make them unique.

Has the pandemic changed your design ethos?

Yes, the pandemic has changed my perspective on life. Honestly, this collection is a reflection of my journey since the pandemic. The only thing that matters to me is to create something that brings joy in the lives of everyone involved in the process.

Is the inspiration personal?

‘Lost and Found’ is a reflection of me feeling lost in the chaos created by COVID. I lost family members including my grandmother who taught me to stitch and embroider as a child. My personal journey of healing came through the bright colours [pastel hues incorporated in the line] that she loved wearing. As I healed, the collection kept taking a new direction. It has helped me find my own voice.

The collection also has a novel take on the old and new...

I wanted to bring attention towards how connecting ourselves to nature is the only solace to humankind. It talks about nostalgia and how fashion is a pathway to express your unique identity. It is also an ode to those who lost themselves while losing loved ones.