Paloma about town: Apples, art and a dash of sparkle

My week began with loads of sparkle at an evening hosted by Zoya Jewels. We were invited to ‘See the World’ through a tasting of delicacies at Taj Coromandel, and who can resist a pairing like that. It was a feast for the senses, as we enjoyed the showcase of fine jewellery which was the inspiration for our four-course meal, touching upon different aspects of the collection. From old Hollywood glamour to the green apples of Kashmir, each course was lovely, curated by Chef Sujan Mukherjee and team. I think we all had our eyes on a fabulous diamond studded cuff, as well as a flip-ring that could be either rubies or diamonds, depending on what you’re in the mood for.

Sanghamitra at Focus Art Gallery

Ambika Thandavan & Paloma at an evening hosted by Zoya Jewels





Fine jewellery gave way to fine art at Pradipto The Light, one of the highlights of this week, an art exhibition in loving memory of Pradipto Mohapatra, who over 40 years, collected, promoted, and wrote about Indian contemporary art. It was well attended by friends and family of the collector as well as art enthusiasts from across the board. The collection of almost 300 pieces included rare and unique works from the Madras movement, Bombay School, and the Bengal school of art. Minnie Menon hosted the opening reception and recounted some light experiences and warm anecdotes about ‘PKM’. Not only was it great to be able to see pieces from leading Indian contemporary artists from Independence like KH Ara, KCS Paniker, and some rare works of MF Hussain but for me, it was also a learning experience as Sanghamitra Mohapatra lovingly walked us through the entire collection. Many people left wide-eyed, being able to see these pieces up close, a chance that they may not have gotten otherwise, as many of the works of these artists are no longer in circulation.

L to R: Suba, Anuradha, Radhika, Surbhi, Vanitha & Jyoti at the Wellness Bazaar by

FICCI FLO





Of course, my weekly column would not be complete without a little retail therapy and the first of two events was Vimonisha’s Festive Edit, which included an awards ceremony as well as a high tea with Mrs India. Favourites included the hand-woven bags by Veev, Drape Diva ready-to-wear sari blouses and the Co-ord sets by Scribbology. Our next stop was at Crowne Plaza for the Wellness Bazaar by FICCI FLO which saw a really different line-up from the usual — access bars therapy, healing with crystals, skincare, wellness workshops, and a range of healthy food and snacking options.