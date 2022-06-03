Special: Kolkata photographer Avijit Kundu trains his lenses on four city models

Though he lost his father -- who had an avid interest in photography -- at a young age, Avijit Kundu was encouraged to learn the art of clicking by his uncle, Bimal Kundu, a National Award-winning sculptor. “I learned a lot of things from him related to art before holding the camera. When I started learning photography, I observed that all the art forms are somewhere linked with each other. I started my journey as a street and travel photographer,” tells Avijit, whose work has been exhibited in Birla Academy, Gallery Gold, and Academy of Fine Arts among other galleries.

After a few years, Avijit realized that he can create images and can show his creative vision through photography. “This creative approach attracted me a lot. So, I started working on fashion and commercial photography. I worked with so many makeup artists, dress designers, and fashion show organizers and these experiences helped me grow as a photographer,” tells the lensman, who got immense support from his mother and brother, apart from his illustrious uncle.

Though Avijit had a basic course done at an institute, he love learning the ropes of the trade through his mistakes and experience.

“Light is the raw material of photography. So, I review the light condition before I click. If the light condition is not good, then I try to use additional lights. Once I am happy with the light, background and camera settings, I focus on models. I look for good expressions, body language and attitude from the models since a picture can tell a story,” he says while talking about his approach to work.

“Technology is changing every day. Hence I try to learn new things because digital photography is very much dependent on technology,” tells Avijit, who started out with a Nikon D5100 and now uses a Nikon D750.

Avijit wants to grow further by working with good brands and professionals from the industry and loves to pet fish. “I have one planted aquarium. I spend my free time with my pets,” he adds.

Avijit Kundu can be reached at 8697329918 or avijit26k@gmail.com Instagram:@avi_jit_k

Jaya Biswas

Jaya Biswas | 21, height: 5 ft 4 inches

A full-time model, Jaya loves wearing casuals like jeans, tops, shorts, t-shirts besides dresses in all kinds of shapes and sizes. "I love wearing anything in red white and blue and I prefer my outfits in cotton," tells Jaya.

If it's a wedding Jaya wears saris, lehengas or gowns and if it's a party then it can be western or Indo-Western attires. "I like silk saris and pair them with blouses with interesting cuts. I like wearing maang tika, earrings and bangles to enhance the look. I like light makeup and highlight both my lips and eyes depending on which one I want to concentrate on a given day," she adds.

Instagram: @jaya_biswas

Sneha Yadav

Sneha Yadav | 24, height: 5 ft 1 inch A full-time model, Sneha loves wearing long, body-fitting dresses and gowns, jeans and tops besides all things casual and comfortable in Western silhouettes for her regular choice of clothes. "I like red, black and white and I choose the fabric according to the weather or occasions. If it's a family wedding, I prefer wearing lehengas with short cholis or shararas. If it's sangeet of mehendi I like wearing kurtis like anarkalis with palazzos. When it comes to saris, I borrow them from my mother's wardrobe, especially the timeless Banarasis and I usually pair them with deep-cut blouses," she tells us. Sneha loves accessorising her looks with earrings and bangles and for casual wear, she wears only watches. "For daily outings, my makeup is always light but for weddings and other occasions, I prefer heavier makeup," she adds. Instagram: @sneh_yadavaa Sanjana Saha Sanjana Saha | 20, height: 5 ft 3 inches A second-year student of English, Sanjana is a freelance model who aspires to pursue modelling professionally. "I love wearing anything experimental in Western silhouettes including an oversized shirt with a corset, unusual jackets, stylish dresses with nice belts accentuating my waistline, apart from the regular boyfriend jeans with a collared crop top or tank top. I love neutrals like beige, white and dusty pink besides dark shades of black and red. I like all kinds of fabrics but I am partial to satin and chiffon since they lend a structure to one's figure," she tells us. A second-year student of English, Sanjana is a freelance model who aspires to pursue modelling professionally. "I love wearing anything experimental in Western silhouettes including an oversized shirt with a corset, unusual jackets, stylish dresses with nice belts accentuating my waistline, apart from the regular boyfriend jeans with a collared crop top or tank top. I love neutrals like beige, white and dusty pink besides dark shades of black and red. I like all kinds of fabrics but I am partial to satin and chiffon since they lend a structure to one's figure," she tells us. For formal occasions, Sanjana settles for saris, mostly in chiffon or satin with interesting blouses. "I love necklaces but most of the time I wear earrings. I love makeup and for events like weddings, I love doing up my face in a glamourous glossy finish with bold eye makeup and nude glossy lips," she adds. Instagram: @ _sanjanasaha_

Sristipriya Das