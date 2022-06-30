Senco Gold & Diamonds celebrates diversity with Pride

One of Kolkata's leading precious jewellery brands, Senco Gold & Diamonds has broken all conventions to celebrate the spirit of Pride in a unique way. June is known world wide as Pride month, dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community and the five decade old jewellery brand took the opportunity to launch their #WearYourPride campaign this month.

Rupu

As a part of the campaign, Senco has released two brand films featuring their brand ambassador, professional sprinter Dutee Chand with her partner and the jewellers' very own transwoman employee Rupu respectively. The video intends to delve into the freedom of love, and equal rights for all genders.

Dutee Chand sporting the Pride flag for Senco's campaign

While Dutee has made India proud on numerous occasions with her international athletic feats, Rupu is associated with the house for more than five years now and is employed at their Camac Street, Kolkata showroom. Through the film Dutee Chand urges everyone to ‘Don’t Hide, Wear Your Pride' and pledges with her girlfriend to normalise same-sex relationships in mainstream society. Rupu on the other hand shares her inspirational story of finding her own identity, and standing up for it.

The homegrown jewellery label signed two- time Olympian Dutee as their brand ambassador last year.