Women's Day special: These three female photographers are rocking the fashion scene in Kolkata

Though the era of consumerism can't be imagined without fashion photography, adopting it as a profession is still fraught with risks, especially in Kolkata. Lack of brands, marketing agencies and advertising agencies results in fewer assignments which either put off aspiring photographers or send them packing off to Mumbai, the fashion capital of the country. Yet, there are a few women in this city who have braved the odds to pursue a career behind the lens and are carrying on a struggle not only to eke out a career for themselves but also, in the process, prepare a market for fashion photography in Kolkata. As more and more fashion designers are mushrooming in the city, the three lenswomen tracked by Indulge are trying to give their male counterparts a run for their clients, producing work that tries to push an infant industry towards adolescence.

From 'aap kuchbhi karlo, madam..buss humara lehenga bikhna chaiye' (you have to ensure that our lehenga sells) to 'we are looking at a concept photoshoot from you', it has been quite a fulfilling journey as a fashion photographer for Upahar Biswas. "I am one of those people who likes to tell a story through imagery, rather than just freezing the moments in time," reflects the spunky Biswas.

But the shift to photography has definitely been a challenging one for the Xaverian. "When I talk about challenges it includes everything a photoshoot involves -- from pitching a new idea to a brand to negotiating for budget, to setting the team, to making a bunch of technicians work, to delivering the final output on time. It is an everyday challenge and it only gets exciting if you are a woman," she adds.

Indeed it took Upahar a long time to prove to the world that she is serious with her profession and that it's not just a fleeting hobby for her. "I had to invest a lot of time explaining to my clients why I charge what I charge and that my taxes are the same as theirs. Then there were always very hostile technician teams who hated taking orders from a female since that's still unnatural in this profession. I don't think I would have had to waste my time on such trivial issues if I were a man," tells Upahar.

Upahar Biswas' work

Upahar feels that the best part of her job is meeting creative people all the time, be it fellow photographers, designers, writers or carpenters. She has also developed a keen interest in listening to their stories which are always inspiring. That apart, with time she has also come to know her gears better, which is something she is proud of.

"I want to grow enough for Kolkata to believe in Kolkata. Big brands often tend to move out of Kolkata to get their shoots done but the lockdown showed us how we can work in all capacities. I want to take the business of photography to a level of creativity, technicality, trust and all of it by pulling in more young talents," she reflects, adding quickly that it is also equally challenging to keep up to the creativity and technicality on a par at the same time. "We are yet to find a middle ground between commercial shoots and creative ones," she says.

For those who think it's too technical a profession for women to pursue, Upahar wants to remind them that females have already flown to space. "It's a beautiful profession to be in. Just enjoy the journey, lift the camera and click as often as you can. It is important to identify your strengths and the rest is won. Make mistakes, learn from them. Don't give up cause creativity is not a competition, it is an emotion," concludes the beautiful shutterbug.

Thirty-three-year-old Oindrila has fought all odds for the past six years to make a mark as an emerging fashion photographer in the city. Hailing from an entirely different profession, the path was strewn with challenges for this self-taught shutterbug. "People, including my parents, never believed that I would be successful. But somehow, I had faith in myself and I never stopped listening to my heart," tells Oindrila.

Oindrila Bhol's work

The past two years ridden by the pandemic have been really difficult for her ilk with most of the major works coming to a grinding halt. Also, the lack of formal community or regulatory committees to safeguard the rights of a photographer in the showbiz or wedding industry is a major disadvantage. "We have nowhere to complain in case of payment issues or theft of gadgets in the venue during work," she adds.

Oindrila Bhol's work

But no matter what the difficulties are, she feels that women are equal and not different from men when it comes to working, be it in terms of stamina or quality. "Women just need to be more confident about their abilities and believe in themselves. Identify your expertise and move ahead to chase your dreams with all the gusto," tells the fiery photographer who admires and follows the work of stalwarts like Arjun Mark and Tarun Khiwal.

Though she is blessed with supportive parents and friends who always encourage and appreciate her work, Srirupa Chattopadhyay never gets satisfied with her work and feels that's what keeps her going. "It pushes me to work harder on my next project. Since this field is adorned by so many acclaimed professionals, it's quite challenging to prove myself every single day, but it also in a way helps me to grow and develop myself," tells the humble shutterbug.

Srirupa Chattopadhyay's work

Though photography is an interesting field, Srirupa feels when someone takes it professionally, he or she has to encounter a few challenging factors including a lot of travel, erratic time schedule and routine. "And sometimes, a wedding photographer like me has to carry heavy equipment and walk a few kilometres if there is no transport available. There are still such prevalent notions among many of us that women should not work outside at night, they should focus on a job that provides safety and stability and that is why there are so few women who accept all the odds of this profession just for the sake of love and passion for it" tells Srirupa.

Srirupa Chattopadhyay's work

But Srirupa also points out that nowadays she sees many clients asking for an all-women crew, which is a welcome change. "So, I feel more women should start exploring this fascinating profession and keep working and having faith in themselves. Don't lose hope, if nobody is there by your side. Just believe in yourself and chase your dream," she says.

