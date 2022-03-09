Celebrate International Women’s Day over the next one week with these events in Chennai

Though International Women’s Day is recognised on March 8 every year, the idea that women are celebrated on one day only for all their achievements and struggles in an entire year has long been contested. So, here, we present to you ways to commemorate the occasion a little longer and celebrate the women in your lives all through next week, or even the month in Chennai:

Woman up!

Ongoing | Royapettah

Mount Road SOCIAL is gearing up for an entire month’s worth of exciting activities to commemorate International Women’s Day. Look forward to speaker events and networking mixers across all SOCIAL outlets in India where women entrepreneurs can meet and socialise. What’s more, they are launching a specially-curated ‘Women Keep Walking’ cocktail that symbolises all the qualities of a woman — power, boldness, balance. The JW Red/Black Label in the cocktail denotes power, the Slim Line Green Tea signifies gentleness, the Salted Smoke Litchi is a sign of boldness, while the Egg Whites represent balance On till April 2.



Let your hair down

Ongoing | Egmore

Treat your special lady and others in the family to a royal fine dining experience for International Women’s Day. Savour delicious food made from the freshest ingredients, handcrafted cocktails, a wide range of whiskies, London Dry Gins, and a Japanese liquor collection at Garrison. What’s more, the restobar offers upbeat jazz and retro music performed by live bands to spice up the evening. On till March 14. 11 am to 12 am. Meal for two without alcohol: INR 2,750. +919883311111.

Take a breather

March 21 | Uthandi

Here’s another option for all the ladies out there to unwind in the lap of luxury. Khushana Villa by Baywatchstayzz is hosting a wellness retreat exclusively for women that includes a curated set of activities including Water Zumba, sound healing, yogic breathing, Taichi, Tratak meditation, animal flow, group games and more. Also expect sumptuous food and breath-taking views on the beach. On till March 23. INR 16,999 plus GST per person. Call +917338756555 for more details.

Woman boss on fire

Ongoing | Sholinganallur

Novotel Chennai OMR’s initiative for International Women’s Day involves a flea market featuring women entrepreneurs exclusively, to empower and uplift the livelihoods of businesswomen. WIBE (which stands for Women Initiating Business Empires) Flea Market will have exquisitely handcrafted home decor products and other accessories available for sale. On till March 15. Visit https://bit.ly/NICO-WhatsappConnect for more details.



Women supporting women

March 12 | Online

Young Women in Business (YWiB) SFU’s International Women’s Day Gala aims to bring together professionals and students and create a space that celebrates women’s accomplishments, both past and present, within our community. Look forward to panel discussion between women from all spectres, a Q&A session, some networking, and even a raffle draw. This year’s theme will be, “Own Who You Are”. 4 pm to 6.30 pm PST. Tickets on allevents.in