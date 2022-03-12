Sadhguru's Save the Soil initiative reaches Kolkata  

Spiritual leader Sadhguru has been working on a much-required cause to save the soil for the past 24 years. This year, he has ventured out on a 100-day journey across 27 nations to engage with global leaders and urge them to initiate a soil saving movement in each of their countries.

As a founder of Isha Foundation, he has inspired thousands of volunteers and residents of the Isha Yoga Centre to take his vision ahead in their respective states. Sanjeev Poddar and Vaishali Poddar are spearheading the movement in our City of Joy.

“We are urging Kolkata based volunteers to join us at Victoria Memorial tomorrow morning. We hope people from all walks of life will support us in our initiative to save Mother Earth,” shares Vaishali Poddar.

The event will commence at 6.30am on Sunday, from Victoria Memorial Grounds. It will happen next at the Horticulture Garden, Alipore in the coming weeks.

This event is not restricted to any specific person or organisation as soil is ubiquitous. Since all of us are a part of this ecosystem, it is all of our responsibility to save soil from further erosion. Since music is a universal language, we also have a theme song for our movement titled Soil Song ” , concludes Sanjeev Poddar.