Oscars 2022: Stars pay tribute to Ukraine, many stand in solidarity with Ukrainians

The 94th Academy Awards witnessed many of the attendees raise a voice against the Ukraine crisis - be it on the red carpet or in acceptance speeches. Several artists acknowledged the impact of the Russian invasion in the friendly country while some showed solidarity with Ukrainian citizens.

Jason Momoa was seen wearing a blue and yellow scarf tucked into his suit, which appeared to be a tribute to the Ukrainian flag colours. Several artists walked the carpet with a blue ribbon that read #WithRefugees.

Presenter Jamie Lee Curtis expressed her concerns by saying “It’s an incredibly important moment, given what’s happening in Ukraine, the displacement of human beings in the world, the exodus of human beings.” She pointed to Oscar-nominated film Flee and winner Encanto as exploring themes of human displacement.

A title card voicing the Academy’s support for Ukraine read “We ask you to support Ukraine in any way you are able. #StandWithUkraine. While the film is an important avenue for us to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water, and emergency services. Resources are scarce and we- collectively as a global community- can do more.”

Ahead of the award night, host Amy Schumer expressed her desire to virtually invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to speak at the ceremony while Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn mentioned he would smelt his award if Zelenskyy is not invited to speak virtually on the platform.

“There is nothing greater that the Academy Awards could do than to give Zelenskyy an opportunity to talk to all of us,” shared Sean according to whom this was the most obscene moment in Hollywood history.