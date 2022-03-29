Royal Fables is showcasing the crafts, couture and cuisines of princely states in Bengaluru for the first time

A chiffon saree paired with a set of pearls... this simple yet iconic look by Gayatri Devi, late Maharani of Jaipur, is still one of the go-to styles to look like royalty. Indian royal families are known for their fine taste in art, food and couture and have always supported local craft. The patrons from the same family are now carrying the baton to continue the cultural lineage.

Royal Fables, a community that brings these patrons, known for showcasing crafts, couture and cuisines of princely states, is presenting their works in Bengaluru for the first time. The event will be attended by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, member of Mysore Royal Family, Radhikaraje Gaekwad, the Maharani of Baroda, and Ambika Raje Ghorpade of Sandur to name a few.

For Ghorpade, it is not the first Royal Fables event. “I won’t call myself a textile revivalist, whether it is weaves or sarees. But during the last few Fables, I purchased Mysore silk sarees and the Lambani sarees, which my father-in-law (M Y Ghorpade) worked towards reviving,” says Ghorpade. She is also looking forward to meeting patrons from other royal families during the event. “It is very nice that the event is bringing together many royal families from across the country. This gives a boost to our initiatives,” says Ghorpade.

This was the boost that Anshu Khanna was looking for when she started Royal Fables in 2009. “I found these wonderful girls who do spectacular craft work but are too shy to talk about it. This is my way to get them out and recreate what they have inherited,” says Khanna, adding that it took some time for her to get the Fables to Bengaluru.

The exhibition, which is happening in association with FICCI FLO’s 10th year anniversary, will also showcase garments from different princely states to support traditional weavers. Revathi Raju, FICCI FLO Bangalore chapter head, says the exhibition will focus primarily on textiles and crafts that will give Bengalureans the opportunity to explore different weaves in the country.

“I had heard so much about Royal Fables and I always wanted to bring it down to the South. The members of erstwhile royal families of India work with the craftsmen and weavers of their states to keep the art going,” says Raju. The exhibition will be held on Mar 29 at The Leela Palace Bengaluru, Old Airport Road.