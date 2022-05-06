AR Rahman’s daughter, Khatija, marries fiance in a private ceremony. Here’s all you need to know…

AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman solemnised her nikaah with fiancé Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed in a private ceremony late last evening. This follows an equally private engagement in December 29, 2021 that also escaped the attention of the media at large.

Dressed in sombre colours, the bride and groom were seen looking resplendent in their bridal finery in a picture posted on AR Rahman’s Instagram, late last night. The picture features Riyasdeen and Khatija seated on an ornate couch in matching bridal ensembles, flanked by Rahima Rahman (sister), Saira Banu (mother), AR Rahman and Ameen Rahman (brother) standing behind them. There is also a painted picture of ARRs mother Kareema on an easel in the extreme right.

The picture was posted on ARR’s account with the message: “May the Almighty bless the couple… thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love.” The post is already trending and has fans wishing the couple well.

Khatija also took to Instagram and uploaded a picture of her now husband and herself saying, “The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man @riyasdeenriyan.” Riyasdeen, who is a live sound engineer works with both AR Rahman and music composer Amit Trivedi and is also an FOH engineer with singer Jubin Nautiyal.

The bridal ensemble that Khatija can be seen wearing was conceptualised and styled by Mumbai-based bridal stylist Shruti Agarwal, who also owns the couture label Nayaab Chikankari. The nikaah comes less than a day after Khatija posted the first look of her upcoming album Kuhu Kuhu feat. Firdaus Orchestra — a collaboration we are definitely looking forward to.

As the story unfolds and we get more information about this extremely private wedding, Indulge would like to wish the couple all the happiness and joy of successful marriage. Watch this space for more.

