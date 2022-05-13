 Special: Kolkata photographer Souvik Roy trains his lenses on four city models

Souvik Roy's journey with the camera started during his childhood days when his father taught him the basics of using analogue cameras. Since then, he has been in love with cameras and the world of photography and kept on nurturing his skills. "I went on completing a course in photography in 2001, after which I earned the BFA. degree in 2008," recalls Roy.

Ever since having taken up photography professionally in 2011, Roy has been quite a regular name in some of the big media houses and fashion magazines of Kolkata, not only for his photographic versatility but also for graphics designing.

STUDIO D is his brainchild where he experiments with various types of portrait photography, enhancing the careers of emerging models.

A professional fashion photographer Soubik's creative horizon broadened when he worked with popular names in the Tollywood industry besides studying at Indian College Of Arts And Craftmanship. "Studying women, their postures and anatomy, was important in developing my observations. Since I followed all that closely, I also developed a good sense of fashion that helped me flourish in fashion photography. I also closely study the works of various fashion photographers to learn more," he adds.

While photographing, Souvik enjoys working with different light modifiers to enhance the mood of the photograph. "I also place various objects in the scene, or between the camera and model, such as mirrors, crystals, colour gels and reflective or transparent materials. Before each shoot, I think about capturing different angles of view – from above, below and at eye level. I also try to be creative in terms of the focal length I use, switching between wide and telephoto," he explains passionately.

While clicking models, he loves projecting their best angles and features. Most of us do not have a perfectly symmetrical face, and asymmetry doesn't always look flattering when captured through a lens. I love to capture smiles through their eyes. I like to utilize natural lighting and mostly use one source lighting. Capturing a model's mood, expression and appeal is something I love,' says the shutterbug, who now uses CanonEosMark III and loves to travel cook and paint at leisure.

Souvik Roy can be reached at 8017494850 or roy.souvik529@gmail.com Instagram:@studiod_souvikroy

Going by popular demand, Picture Perfect is now a fortnightly column, celebrating the beauty of the human form, captured by the lens of the beholder. Photographers are welcome to send in their work to indulge-kolkata@ newindianexpress.com or call Sharmistha Ghosal on 98309-48078.

Bitasta Sinha Roy

Bitasta Sinha Roy | 22, height: 5 ft 5 inches

A full-time model, Bitasta loves the informal, relaxed look and mostly wears high-slit stylish maxi dresses and other comfortable casuals. "I also love trousers with t-shirts and jumpsuits and embellished lehengas paired with full-sleeve short-cropped cholis. I love pairing my saris with deep-back, full-sleeve blouses that highlight my collar bones,” she tells us.

When it comes to accessories, big chandbalis in matte copper or bronze are her best bets and make-up is usually light with a touch of BB cream, mascara, blush and highlighter.

Instagram: @bitastasinharoy1999

Arpita Ghosh

Arpita Ghosh | 30, height: 5 ft 6 inches

A full-time model, Arpita mostly wears comfortable casuals like mid-length and full-length dresses, skirts and trousers instead of following trends blindly. "I prefer comfort and mostly Western and Indo-Western clothes and love cotton and other lightweight fabrics like georgette that dry fast. Though I love black, light colours like peachy pink and off whites are also my favourites,” says Arpita.

"For traditional occasions, I love wearing handloom saris and traditional silks and accessorise the looks with earrings and watches. I go for minimal make-up with brown smoky eyes and nude lips,” says the model.

Instagram: @arpitag48

Titash Dutta

Titash Dutta | 22, height: 5 ft 7 inches

A full-time model, Titash loves wearing comfortable casuals for daily wear that include either western outfits like jeans, tees and short cotton dresses in shades of beige and other pastels tones or ethnic wear like linen saris or Indo-Western kurtis.

For formal occasions, it's always a sari for Titash and she loves pairing them with deep-cut sleeveless blouses, heavy earrings and loads of bangles. "Makeup for me is always lip shades in nude shades of brown or pink and Kajal," adds the model.

Instagram: @dutta_titash

Suparbaa Ghosh

Suparbaa Ghosh | 21, height 5 ft 4 inches

A full-time model by profession, Suparbaa loves comfortable western jumpsuits and one-piece short dresses. "My most favourite colour is black other than white, red and bottle green. I love lightweight and breathable fabric like cotton for comfort but otherwise, I also like pure silk ones too. For traditional occasions, it's always a sari for me and I love them in all kinds and colours and pair them with either sleeveless or full-sleeve blouses. I love accessorising the sari look with chunky earrings, nude makeup with more attention to my eye makeup," tells the pretty young thing.

Instagram: @suparbaaghosh