The Park Chennai celebrated their 20th anniversary with novel a glow in the dark dining experience

The Park Chennai’s 20th-anniversary celebrations recently were marked by a novel Fire Fly Supper where plates, napkins and even the flowers glowed in the dark. Settling in over a cozy community-style table at A2, guests wore just a ‘touch of white’ following the dress code, so they glowed as well.

Glow in the dark plates!



The experience offered a four-course dinner with luminescent dishes the likes of Brown Butter Kozhukattai and Seared Sea Bass topped with a fried quail egg — in a dark room. Executive Chef Ashutosh Nerlekar who helmed the menu, did eventually tell us the secret behind why some courses tended to glow more than others. “Anything that has Vitamin B glows under our black light.” Setting the mood was a smattering of ‘fireflies’ on the wall and glasses of bubbly with shiny fluorescent ribbons. Salut!