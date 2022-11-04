Paloma about town: Halloween scenes, acoustic rock and a cake mixing spree

Zombies, Witches, Black swans and many members of the House of Targaryen made their appearance this week, as the city celebrated Halloween in style. Following close on the heels of Diwali, I was amazed to see that party peeps didn’t skip a beat. Sequins and chandbalis were quickly traded in for cobwebs and face paint, and a generous amount of resourcefulness, as everyone tried to come up with DIY costumes. The red jumpsuit reigned supreme at most parties and events, with the Squid Games costume winning the ‘easiest to put together’ prize. I started off my celebrations at The Activity Room’s Spooktacular Fest at The Belstead where it was a family-fun vibe. Preferring a more ‘chill scene’ I then headed over to a friend’s place, where us adults put the kids to bed and enjoyed some old school hits. Does it even count as a Halloween party if you haven’t danced to MJ’s Thriller? Not too far away at Kommune Life, the ‘Haunted Mansion’ was packed over two days, as the crowds poured in, all dressed up and ready to party.

Paloma all dressed up for Halloween

Nisha at the launch of Elysian

The week also saw the launch of Elysian, a fine dining restaurant in Nungambakkam, where guests got to sample the menu along with cocktails and music. Everyone loved its global cuisine concept, with everything from Continental and Pan Asian to Grills. Our next stop was at Bay 146 to catch Subject to Change performing hits from over the years, with acoustic renditions from Led Zeppelin and Creedence Clearwater Revival. Later in the week, Yachna and Mahesh Khanna brought in more of the fun quotient at their Silver Jubilee wedding anniversary bash. The couple celebrated the milestone with family and close friends, all of whom stuck to the brief and went the ‘blingtastic’ route. Fabulous photos aside, it was a night to remember, with loads of dancing and heartfelt speeches. Speaking of dancing, Latin dance enthusiasts also got to attend Chennai Kizomba Weekender Edition 2.0, last week.

Swathi & Deepthi at The Big Barbeque launch



And just in case you forgot, here’s a reminder that Christmas is around the corner. This week saw the start of the cake mixing ceremonies, a looked forward to event, every year, at all our favourite hotels. Ramada Plaza by Wyndham got the ball rolling, inviting guests to join the team, and Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park followed suit, promising some delicious sweet treats for the festive season.