UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy richest couple to ever occupy Number 10 Downing Street

According to reports, the newly appointed Prime Minster of the UK, Rishi Sunak, and his wife Akshata Murty will become the richest occupants of Number 10 Downing Street. Sources added that recently the couple landed the 222nd position on the UK Rich List by a popular media organisation with a total net worth of 730 million pounds. Rishi also became the first frontline politician to be mentioned on the list.

Reports stated that Rishi’s family wealth has made him the richest Prime Minister of the UK, beating Edward Stanley, who had a fortune of 7 million pounds in the 19th century (nearly 450 million pounds today).

Also read: All you need to know about billionaire Rishi Sunak’s fashion designer wife Akshata Murthy

When asked in August how he could relate to the public as he was richer than Queen Elizabeth II, the politician told media sources, “I think in our country, we judge people, not by their bank account, we judge them by their character and their actions. And yes, I'm really fortunate to be in the situation I'm in now, but I wasn't born like this. My parents worked really hard to provide me with all these opportunities. I'm not going to apologise for what they did for me. And in fact, that's why I want to do this job because I want to provide those opportunities for everyone else.”

Also read: Australian Consul General to South India, Sarah Kirlew talks space tech, cricket and navigating a new Tamil vocabulary

Before attending the University of Oxford, where he studied Politics, Philosophy, and Economics, Rishi received a private education at the prestigious Winchester College school. He also told media sources about his humble beginnings, assisting to organise the payroll at his family's chemist as the beginning of his economic literacy.

According to reports, Rishi's father was a doctor and his mother was a pharmacist. Before entering politics, he worked as an analyst at Goldman Sachs and a hedge fund. His wife Akshata Murthy is reportedly the source of the large majority of his family's fortune. Rishi’s father-in-law is valued at USD 4.5 billion, stated sources.