Special: Kolkata photographer Chayan Dey trains his lenses on four city models

From the time he was a little boy, Chayan Dey always found a connection between arts and art forms. "I remembered that my brother had a touch screen phone and I used to take a lot of pictures and eventually his gallery used to brim with my pictures. I have studied Zoology but during a college excursion when I clicked pictures with a DLSR of one of my college friends. I realised my love for photography. I never thought one day my hobby would turn into my passion and profession also," shares the young shutterbug.



For the past three and half years, Chayan has been pursuing photography as a full-time profession and along with that, he also makes short films on different social media platforms. "I had a passion for camera work and photography. In 2022 November I will complete five years of trying to follow my passion. My parents had never objected to anything I chose as my career option as long as I was earning and happy. They have always supported and valued my decision," tells the self-taught lensman.

Chayan feels that as a photographer, one needs to multitask and take care of everything right from the correct lighting to composition and frame and focus besides other technicalities. "If any one of the criteria is missing, you might lose a very crucial moment of capture. I love projecting the way the eyes of the models can communicate with the lens. It's amazing how much eyes can say through different frames," says Chayan, who uses Nikon 5300D and at times Canon 80D.

About the four models whose pictures he has submitted, he feels each one of them is very different from the other. "They have distinct ways of carrying their outfits and expressing themselves through their dresses and makeup. I too learned a lot from them," adds.



Chayan Dey can be reached at 9330373599 or mrchayandey10@ gmail.com / Instagram:@Chayan 1192

Ankhi Sarkar

Ankhi Sarkar | 20, height: 5 ft 1 inch

A final year student of nursing, Ankhi loves modelling during her free time. "For daily wear, I prefer all kinds of clothing be it Western short dresses, jeans with crop tops and t-shirts or kurtis and long and short dresses, palazzos, mini and midi skirts. I love anything in blue or red and linen and cotton are my most favoured fabric," she tells us. For occasion, she loves wearing lehengas with long cholis and handloom or linen saris with sleeveless blouses and accessorises the looks with oxidised silver or gold jewellery, preferably long earrings. "I usually like nude makeup and highlight my lips in shades of nude brown or dark chocolate. I also love doing smoky eyes," she says.

Instagram: @mistisarkar903

Kahini Bhattacharjee

Kahini Bhattacharjee | 36, height: 5 ft 4 inches



An HR professional, Kahini loves modelling at leisure. "I mainly like outfits that are comfortable and not much into saris. I mostly wear jeans and top, kurtis, palazzos, gowns and dresses both long and short. I love skirts and capris too. My favourite colours are black and all shades of blue and love my clothes in cotton and georgette," says Kahini. For social gatherings like Pujas, she loves handloom cotton saris with blouses in the latest trends like a halter number or with puffed sleeves. "Weddings mean lehengas or shararas and big jhumkas. I like nude makeup in general but occasions call for little deep lipstick with smoky eyes and deep pink lips," says Kahini, who is also an Odissi dancer.

Instagram:@kahinibhattacharjee

Priti Sana

Priti Sana | 19, height: 5 ft 3

A college student, Priti aspires to be a professional model. "I love Western outfits like jeans with crop tops or shirts, bodycon, skirts, dresses and kurtis. My favourite colours include black and Fuschia pink and I love anything in cotton," says Priti. For family occasions, she loves saris paired with sleeveless and backless blouses or lehengas with off-shoulder cholis. "I like accessories like oxidised silver chunky earrings chunky and jhumkas. I like light makeup but for weddings, I go for high-definition makeup looks," she adds.

Instagram:@prits_real____

Soheli Halder



Soheli Halder | 20, height: 5 ft 3

A college student, Soheli also loves modelling and has no preferences when it comes to casual wear. "I like wearing anything that's comfortable and it can be a pair of jeans, one-piece long dresses or kurtis. I love black and white and for formal gatherings, I like cotton saris and three-quarter blouses. I like oxidised silver earrings and light dewy makeup. I love wearing purple lipsticks.

Instagram:@sohuhalder