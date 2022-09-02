Kolkata photographer Anish Dutta trains his lenses on four city models

When he was about 12 years old, Anish Dutta discovered his passion for photography. “My brother use to click a lot of pictures and that instilled in me a deep interest in the subject. Gradually the love grew with time and I too started capturing moments with Nikon CoolpixL29,” he recalls. A self-taught lensman, who learnt the art through YouTube tutorial classes, sternly believes that photography is something that’s best learnt when one learns it on his or her own. “Every genre of photography has different things to highlight. For example, in a landscape, it’s the beauty of nature, the colours and the different hours. In portrait, the expressions, the lighting arrangement, the eyes of the models are important,” tells the observant shutterbug who loves to project the unique look that a model portrays. “It can be natural or moody. The plus points are that when we work together we sync perfectly and they know exactly which look or expression or pose I want from them. When I tell them the concepts and they can easily understand the poses I am looking for. So, it is a very symbiotic process,” he further says. Anish started clicking landscapes, wildlife, and street pictures before slowly moving on to wedding and fashion photography. “But I still click landscapes, wildlife, streets and I love it. My passion is clicking pictures and I click pictures and that can be any picture,” tells Anish who now uses Nikon D7500. But Anish also loves to nurture his love for music whenever he gets time between his professional commitments. “I play the guitar and I love music. Before starting photography I used to play the guitar and had played in many concerts. Also, I drew pictures. And I keep making time for these things whenever I can,” he signs off. Anish Dutta can be reached at 7865003343 or anishduttaphotography@gmail. com Instagram:@anish_dutta_

Arpita Majumdar

A college student, Arpita loves modelling and likes wearing all kinds of outfits, be it a pair of jeans and tops, skirts, long and short dresses or palazzos. Her favourite colours include black, white and blue and she loves to wear cotton mostly. "For formal occasions like weddings or Pujas, it's always a silk sari, like kanjivaram for me. I pair them with designer blouses, heavy neck pieces and chunky earrings. Makeup for me means a high-definition look with well-done smoky eyes," says Arpita.

Dona Dutta

Dona Dutta | 22, height: 5 ft 2 inches

An aspiring model, Dona loves her high-waist jeans, tops, skirts and cotton kurtis when it comes to regular wear. "I like the colours blue and black. For other occasions, it's either a handloom or a chiffon sari for me. I like my blouses sleeveless and deep back mostly, but at times, I also opt for full-sleeve ones. I am a minimalist when it comes to jewellery and settle for a pair of chunky earrings and bracelets or bangles. I don't like neckpieces and makeup is neither very bright nor very light for me. I prefer nude pink lips with deep kohled eyes," says the model.

Moumita Mohanta

Moumita Mohanta | 19, height: 5 ft 2 inches

A college student, Moumita loves modelling at leisure. "I love funky and bohemian attires and wear mostly oversized tees with loose jeans and funky pair of sneakers to channel that cool look. I basically like anything that's comfortable and stylish," says the model, whose favourite colours are white and red. "For formal events, the attire depends totally upon the occasion. I like wearing sequinned gowns and light silk saris with full-sleeve blouses which have very deep necklines. I just love oxidised earrings and makeup means a light base, eye shadow and some kohl for me," she adds.

Sukanya Majumder

An aspiring model, Sukanya loves Western casuals like jeans, tops, one-piece short dresses and crop tops for daily wear. "I love wearing anything in black and wrinkle-free fabrics for easy maintenance. For Pujas, I like wearing traditional dhakai saris in the morning with deep-neck designer blouses. But weddings call for gorgeous silk numbers with ornate blouses. I love ornate jewellery in pure gold. I like keeping my makeup very light but love wearing lipsticks, especially the colour red besides nude brown shades," tells the beautiful model.