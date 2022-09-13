Spruce up your sanctuary

When someone utters the words ‘bachelor/bachelorette pad’, one instantly visualises a messy apartment with tacky furniture, dirty sheets, and overstuffed shelves. But such generalisation has been perpetuated by Bollywood films like Go Goa Gone and Pyaar ka Punchnama and does not always hold true. But such generalisation has been perpetuated by Bollywood films like Go Goa Gone and Pyaar ka Punchnama and does not always hold true. women can be far more stylised all while keeping ‘comfort’ in mind. A thoughtfully-curated home embodying one’s inherent style makes for a perfect space to hang out with friends, spend quality time with your partner, or even to relax without company. We speak to three interior designers who share tips to get the vibe right at your apartment.

Get, set, innovate

Everything from the colours of your walls to rugs and even the fittings play a role in setting the right vibe at home. Sarabjit Singh, founder and architectural designer of Vasant Viharbased Villa Ortiga—a multidisciplinary boutique architecture and interior design firm—feels hues add “character and positive energy at home”. On the other hand, Devika Khosla, creative director, The Works Interiors—a New Rajinder Nagar-based interior design firm—shares the importance of experimenting with décor accents so that the space doesn’t look boring after a while. “Plants make a space look welcoming. Other accessories like art, rugs, etc, determine the final ambience.” Multifunctional furniture pieces—a dining table that can be used as a makeshift working table, a sofa that doubles up as a pullout bed, etc.,—can also be good options for those who struggle with space.

When it comes to décor, light arrangements are vital as well. “Meticulous design and a clever orchestration of lights can transform the space into a harmonious and functional environment, which can be a visual treat. Clean edges and uniformity of walls mixed with lighting, hardware, and many such details can form a unique environment, hence creating perfect harmony,” suggests Sanjyt Syngh of Sanjyt Syngh: Spaces + Objects, a Sultanpur-based interior design firm.

Add that personal touch

A dream home has no set standard, just the fact that it should feel more ‘you’. If you want your space to feel comfortable, it is best to keep it personalised. Devika says, “The advantage of a single’s pad is that one can follow their own style without having to worry about anyone else’s taste. For that, it is important to start by identifying one’s inherent style.” Figure out what suits your persona before you go ahead and remodel your home.

Another hack to personalise is to display one’s specialised and curated collection—books, art pieces, or anything else—rather than burying them in a closet. “Select pieces that inspire you and reflect your personal style—from the doormat to the wall décor. These could be souvenirs collected during travel, family pictures, or trinkets too,” shares Sarabjit.

Function over everything else

“Spaces need to be curated. Design should enhance your space, it should talk to you and work for you,” mentions Sanjyt. The size of the space will also impact a number of decisions you make for your bachelor pad, however one must not consider proportions as a limitation. Devika feels a minimalistic look complements a tight space. “That would create a sense of openness. This could include furniture with straight lines and monochromatic colours,” she shares. Maximalists can opt for bolder hues. ”Balance the space by choosing one statement piece of furniture or art, and the rest of the space can be subtle. One of the many ways to do that is by colouring one wall in a deep or bright shade, and keeping the other elements muted,” she concludes.