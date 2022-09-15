Dogged down

Incidents of stray dog attacks and rabies deaths have become the biggest nightmare for Keralites after the pandemic. This year, Kerala has reported nearly over 2 lakh dog bite incidents and 21 rabies deaths. Though the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) has come up with an ‘action plan’ to address the menace through mass vaccination drives for stray and domestic animals and the ABC (Animal Birth Control) programme, reality reports at the ground level are far from comforting.

With pressure mounting, the LSGD has said it would operate 76 ABC centres in 152 blocks across the state. Officials, however, say it would take over a year to achieve this target, as the centres should comply with the ABC norms set by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). “The centres should have air-conditioned operation theatres and other supporting facilities mandated by the AWBI,” notes a Animal Husbandry Department official. “Currently, Kerala has only 37 functioning ABC centres.”

According to a survey by the Animal Husbandry Department in 2019, there were around 9 lakh pet animals and 2.8 lakh stray dogs in the state. Officials note that the stray dog and pet numbers have increased by 20 per cent after the Covid outbreak.

Currently, vaccination drives for pet animals are on. “Mass vaccination of stray dogs would begin from September 20,” the official adds.Notably, the LSGD has also decided to approach the Supreme Court to seek permission to kill dangerous stray dogs. Following a private petition from Kerala, the apex court is expected to pass an interim order on September 28 to address the stray dog menace in the state.

Animal rights activists, meanwhile, are displeased. “There are strict rules and regulations for controlling stray dogs. The situation in Kerala came to this because of sheer apathy on the part of the government and local bodies,” says animal rights activist M N Jayachandran, a former member of Kerala State Animal Welfare Board.

“The government cannot simply form expert committees and come up with solutions outside the ABC and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act rules. If it had strictly implemented these rules or stuck to guidelines such a situation wouldn’t have cropped up. Authorities flouted norms by unnecessarily assigning the ill-equipped Kudumbashree for carrying out ABC.”

Jayachandran highlights that none of the local bodies in the state has constituted the mandatory Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). ”It has been years since SPCAs have become defunct in the state,” he says. “Even now, the government is not taking steps to constitute district-level committees, chaired by collectors, to monitor the stray dog situation.”

Animal welfare organisations, meanwhile, are worried over a sudden spike in hostility towards dogs, including pets. “We are getting a lot of calls from pet parents who want to hand over their dogs to us,” says People for Animals (PFA) secretary Latha Indira.

“Such is the impact of the media coverage and hate campaign against stray dogs. Killing and abandoning are not at all a solution to address the issue. The government as well as the public should understand this.”

Corp plans big

To bring the situation under control, the corporation is planning a mass campaign at 16 veterinary hospitals in its jurisdiction to vaccinate pet animals. The civic body has decided to involve NGOs too in the plan.

It also plans to set up more dog shelters and run them with the help of NGOs. As per the rough estimates with the civic body, there are around 14,000 to 15,000 dogs in the capital. On Tuesday, the ABC Committee held a meeting with the NGOs to come up with solutions to address the issue. “We aim to build awareness among residents through pet licensing and vaccination campaigns. Compared to northern Kerala, stray dogs in the capital are less ferocious,” the official said.

“We plan to lease out land to set up shelters. A census on the number of strays would be kicked off soon with the help of NGOs,” said a senior official of the corporation.”Currently, capital city has only one ABC centre. Another facility at Vandithadam was shut down following adverse remarks from the amicus curiae appointed by the HC. It is yet to become operational.

“The physical infrastructure is ready and we have made a submission to the HC seeking permission to reopen the renovated facility. We are expecting a favourable reply soon. Once it is opened, we will be able to sterilise more dogs. We need to sterilise at least 100 to 150 strays per day to manage the situation,” said the official.Sreedevi S Kartha, a member of PFA, said they have demanded that the corporation carry out the entire programme under the strict monitoring of NGOs.

“We will be monitoring the vaccination and ABC programme and have asked the civic body

to share the information of the dogs being caught and released at each locality. The government is planning to segregate and kill aggressive strays. However, we are not clear on how it is planningto act on it. The government should conduct tests to confirm whether dogs are rabid before killing them,” said Sreedevi.

BARKING UP THE WRONG TREE

Community feeding is recommended as an effective solution to control the aggressive behaviour of stray dogs. However, the community dog feeders in the city are facing trouble as local residents are prohibiting them from feeding the dogs. Recently, a news item circulated saying the Supreme Court remarked that those who feed stray dogs could be held responsible for canine attacks.

This has fuelled harassment of community feeders and animal lovers. Many in the capital were recently harassed and attacked by residents for feeding stray dogs. Hariprasad from Vattiyoorkavu, says, “They snatched the key from my vehicle and started harassing me for feeding strays. I have been feeding dogs for the past 10 years. We are not even getting the support of the police. Museum police intervened and warned me not to feed dogs anymore. Feeding stray dogs is not illegal and I believe it is a noble service. This attitude of police and residents should change,” said Hari Prasad.

Many feel that prohibiting the feeding of dogs would only add to the issue. “I have been feeding dogs for the past 25 years and now the residents are restricting me at my regular points. If we don’t give them food and water, they would naturally become aggressive. Unfortunately, we are not getting any support from the authorities,” said Geetha S, a community dog feeder. “I am a housemaid and every day I spend nearly `1,000 to feed these dogs. I cook for them,” Geetha added.