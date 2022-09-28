Embracing the festive vibe

With shoppers (mostly women) trying to snap up eye-catching apparels, accessories, and gifts from more than 90 stalls, the hall at The Ashok, Chanakyapuri, had a rather bustling vibe on Tuesday. The event in question was Yellow Blossom’s ‘Festive Edit’ pop-up, where one could find everything from home decor to designer apparels, accessories, and more, showcased by an array of homegrown brands.

This was the seventh edition of this exhibition, and the pop-up was themed keeping in mind the festive and wedding season. The exhibitors—mostly budding designers—displayed a range of colourful attire and accessories. “The collections here are usually quirky,” said Natasha, a customer at the exhibition. “These are nice, antique designer pieces, but I think they are a little on the expensive side,” added Bhumika, another customer at the event.

Pop-ups are a great way to bring together various unique brands that can then showcase their collections to a larger audience to create brand awareness. “It gives brands a platform to showcase their collection because retailing is not an option for a lot of them due to the huge overhead costs involved. It also gets them a lot of orders and marketing along with visibility,” shared Devika Sakhuja, founder at Yellow Blossom.

However, these brands were selected keeping in mind their collections, price points, and whether they match the target audience or not. “We have tried to mix it up in order to cater to every audience. There is an NGO for children with disabilities that is displaying candles. There are a few people who are selling sustainable gifting items and others with sustainable clothing,” added Sakhuja.

Meet, greet, sell

Deveena Mahajan, founder of Divina by Deveena Mahajan (@divina_by_deveenamahajan), was busy at her stall with an opulent display of wedding favours including portable bags and gifts for functions such as haldi and mehndi. The pop-up, she mentioned, helped her reach more consumers that she would not have otherwise. “So many times, people see you on social media and not everyone wants to order before seeing your work or how its quality,” she added.

Such pop-ups have also played a part in helping brands figure out what works and does not work for them by identifying their audience, products that sell more, etc. “We exhibit about once or twice a year and it is important to stay connected with consumers, meet them, and see what works for the season,” said Diksha Mehta, another exhibitor we met at the pop-up who owns bespoke design and print studio Diksha Mehta Invites (@dikshamehtainvites) that specialises in wedding invitations, gifting, packaging and stationery.

Brands also get an opportunity to be out there and present their offerings to a wider audience. “I see a lot of brands here that I have only seen online and they do not have an outlet. It is actually good to see their designs in person here and also meet them face to face,” concluded Natasha.