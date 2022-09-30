We bring to you our second list of ten famous puja pandals that are sure to grab attention this year

We share with you an extended list of ten more Durga Puja pandals in the city that are known for attracting huge crowds every year. As we stand at the brink of the mega annual festival, this list sheds light upon some of the most elaborate and thoughtful themes this year. Gather with your loved ones and celebrate the festival of togetherness and positivity by hopping around town and witnessing some spectacular pandals.

Mohammad Ali Park

Location: Chittaranjan Avenue

North and Central Kolkata are all about nostalgia and reminiscence. Mohammad Ali Park, which happens to be one of the most famous pujos in the central parts of the city, is all set to celebrate its 54th year. While last year was all about coming out of the dark times with a theme titled Vaccination wins over Corona, this year will see them bring in the magnificence of Rajasthan’s Sheesh Mahal to Kolkata. The awe inspiring décor will be replicating the eye-catching, royal mirror palace from the Land of Kings and delve deep into the history of mirrors in India. The wall and ceiling of the pandal will adorn beautiful paintings and flowers made of pure glass, converting reflections of light that will look like a thousand stars.

Hazra Park Durgotsab

Location: Hazra

The theme of rising above gloom and darkness was quite prevalent across Pujas last year, owing to the sudden pandemic induced hiatus. The famous Hazra Park Durgotsab’s concept Paritranay explored something similar last year. Designed by Krishanu Pal, white was the dominant colour scheme for this pandal last year. This year their theme is Tandav, as they enter their 80th year. The idea is to reflect on the continuous process of the universe and its daily cycle of destruction and creation. According to Hindu scriptures, Tandav is an integral part of our life which takes place nevertheless we are or are not aware of it. This year, the entire concept is being brought to life by artists Krishanu Pal, Ashish Saha and Ashu Chakraborty. The committee has arranged for Braille display stands for visually challenged revellers to enjoy the look and feel of the theme.

Bhowanipore 75 Palli

Location: Ashutosh Mukherjee Road

Last year the members of Bhowanipur 75 Palli had taken up the challenge to unearth the trials and morale of Chhau Dancers from Purulia, West Bengal through a theme titled Manobik. A major share of the subscription fees was donated to the performers, and the pandal was open for them to perform and sell their goods. This year, to celebrate their 58th year of Durga worshipping, they have come up with a theme titled Aitijhya Beche Thakuk- Let the Heritage Live. Through this theme they will be shedding light on the much acclaimed Pot Shilpa of West Bengal that can be recognised from its vibrant use of colours used to narrate mythological and folk tales. Since Durga Puja has been recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, Bhowanipore 75 Palli wishes to pursue this theme that portrays an art form that is at the verge of extinction.

Young Boys Club

Location: Tarachand Dutta Street

Young Boys Club’s Durga Puja began in the 1970s and has been a constant crowd gatherer ever since. In 2021, artist Dev Shankar Mahesh from Midnapore brought Maa Durga to life with a theme named Durga- The Destroyer of Corona. As Maa Durga is known as the destroyer of all evil, the idea was to portray her as the power that eradicates the deadly virus and brings everything back to normal. This year, as they step into their 53rd year, the artist is conceptualising the puja as a Mayurpankhi Nouka, or a boat shaped like a peacock. The pandal is going to be 40 feet tall and made with hogla leaves, pathkathi and dried fruits. The pandal is located on the street that connects Central Avenue and Rabindra Sarani. Young Boys Club too has arranged for Braille display stands for an all-inclusive Durga Puja.

Naktala Udayan Sangha

Location: Naktala

Naktala Udayan Sangha visualised their Puja last year with a theme named Chalchitra that portrayed the life trials of refugees who settled in this part of Bengal during the partition. There were many aspects on display in the pandal that showcased how they lived and settled on a completely new land; leaving behind everything they called their own. This year the theme is titled Mota Kapor, which picks up from the theme last year. Since the entire Naktala area was built by people who settled here after the partition, this year’s theme will be a continuation of the tales that make their history. Mota Kapor brings up the narratives of women from these families who began contributing to the earnings by stitching and sewing clothes. The pandal this year will showcase their stories through pictures sewn on cloth pieces. The theme will also shed light upon some aspects of the country’s Independence movement, where many supported the idea of wearing clothes made in our country. Artist Pradip Das will spin his magic this year too, picking up from where he left last year. The pratima will be entirely traditional.

Ajeya Sanghati

Location: Haridevpur

Back in the 1990’s when Durga Puja was not as commercialised as it is now, themes took a back seat and people came together to celebrate family and friends during the five special days. Last year’s theme at Ajeya Sanghati was titled Dugga Elo Dekhte Cholo that highlighted the nostalgia and emotions of growing up in the nineties and everything that reminded viewers of olden times. This year, the concept is named Phire Dekhay Natun Sambhabona, as they reflect on the positivity that Uma or Durga brings on earth as she steps here. While the two years of pandemic showed human kind at an all-time low, with people facing loss and and fear on a different scale this year’s theme is all about hope, life and living. Nikhil Mistri is breathing life into the idol this year while the theme is being worked on by Dipankar Dey.

Badamtala Ashar Sangha

Location: Kalighat

2021 saw the famous South Kolkata puja Badamtala Ashar Sangha work on a theme titled Asha. The colourful pandal caught a lot of attention and displayed a Shabeki or traditional pratima. A woman draped in traditional Bengali red and white saree stood right in front of the idol with her children replicating the children of Durga. The theme channelled rural Bengal vibes and portrayed the goddess as a ray of hope. This year, the theme is titled Podanko that literally translates into footprint. The concept plays with the idea of human existence and its ever perishable nature. The footprint is the only mortal mark that stays behind after the human body perishes apart from the soul, which transcends to God, the Creator. In its 84th year Badamtala Ashar Sangha has chosen artist Debotosh Kar to spin his magic on the theme. The idol this year is in a seated position, with Durga and her children adorned in white and gold.

Mudiali Club Sarbojanin

Location: Mudiali

Last year Mudiali Club decked its Durga Puja in an intricate extravaganza with a theme named Pujor Jonnyo Pujo. This renowned South Kolkata puja boasted of a traditional setting in 2021, with a gorgeous pandal, vibrant lights and a life sized alpana right in front of the venue. This year their theme is Pratiksha or “waiting” as they step into their 88th year. Gouranga Kuila is working on the theme this year. For the past two years Kolkata couldn’t celebrate Durga Puja in all its glory, and has been waiting to get back to old normal to do so. This year’s theme is all about the waiting humankind has had over the years to celebrate Durga Puja in a worry free manner. The pandal will showcase shola work, a famous art form from the interiors of Bengal and will be completely eco-friendly as it will operate through solar energy.

Sree Bhumi Sporting Club

Location: Lake Town

Last year’s Durga Puja pandal at Sreebhumi Sporting Club became immensely famous with its structure shaped like Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. This year they have created yet another spectacle with a magnificent and elaborate pandal shaped like the Renaissance style St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. The puja boasts of a traditional idol situated inside the intricate structure that replicates the historical establishment even from within. The pandal is already open to viewers and like every year the idol will be decked in real gold ornaments this year as well. The club will celebrate its 50th year of worshipping the goddess this year.

Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha

Location: Dum Dum Park

Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha put up a magnificent idea last year where they promoted the contribution of local grocery shop owners during the pandemic. Titled Din Japoner Halkhata and conceptualised by artist Manas Das, the pandal looked like an old Calcutta residential building surrounded by grocery shops, a hand pump, a child and a grown up man dressed like Lord Shiva, reminiscent of Old Kolkata visuals. The visual extraordinaire is back this year as ideated by Manas himself with a theme titled Chaloman. The theme sheds light on different types of journey that comprises human life, be it an intrinsic one or the daily commute. The pandal will witness a huge compass engraved right at the centre of the ceiling right after entering and move on into the structure of a bus as they move near the idol. There will be other aspects of transportation, and life’s journey present within the pandal.